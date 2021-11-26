Debian Contributors on emacs-workstation-devel-builds and Pod::Thread 3.01 (Perl)
-
Sean Whitton: emacs-workstation-devel-builds
Debian contributors end up with a number of Debian installations on their workstations for various purposes; there are perhaps five or six on my laptop right now. In addition to this, I now have three copies of GNU Emacs, too.
-
Pod::Thread 3.01
This Perl module converts POD to thread, the markup language processed by DocKnot. It does the heavy lifting to process POD documents for conversion to HTML for my web site.
This is a minor bug fix release that cleans up a few issues found while working on DocKnot: avoid Perl warnings when trying to generate a navigation bar when there are no headings, always output \heading even when there's no title, and treat an undef title the same as no title. There are also some minor documentation fixes.
-
