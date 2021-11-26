My Top 5 Favorite Linux Apps That I Discovered in 2021

Over the course of 2021, I have watched hundreds of interesting Linux apps gain development effort and users. While some of these have been discontinued, others live on, and all the time gaining popularity and new features. While I wish that I could shed some light on all of these, this is unfortunately not possible. However, I have picked my top 5 favorites and shall share them with you here. They may not make the list of essential Linux applications but I absolutely love them. Before we get started, it should be noted that all these apps—with the exception of EverSticky—are convergent, meaning they work equally well on desktop and mobile Linux devices. As devices such as the PinePhone and Librem 5 become more popular, I think it is quite important that convergent apps are supported, and it is great to see so many in development.

today's howtos

How to Create A Shortcut To Run Xubuntu Linux Application in Terminal - Fosslicious Sometimes, some games that are on Steam can only run if I run using the terminal. So basically, the user needs to call the application using the terminal. This requires the user to open a terminal in Linux and write commands to call the application to be run. One of the benefits of running apps on Linux using the terminal is that the user can find out the logs of the application activity that is running at the same time. It is often used to check, whether the application is running properly or find errors while running. In my opinion, Calling the application through the terminal many times is a bit of a hassle. However, the user can create a 1-click shortcut that can run the application through the terminal. So users don't have to bother opening a terminal and writing application calling commands repeatedly when calling applications.

Linux Dash light Weight System Performance Monitoring Tool Hello, friends. In this post, we will talk about Linux Dash, which is a lightweight System Performance Monitoring Tool. So, you will also learn how to install it on Ubuntu 20.04.

Custom screen saver with XSecureLock i3lock is a popular X11 screen lock utility. As far as customization goes, it only allows one to set a background from a PNG file. This limitation is part of the design of i3lock: its primary goal is to keep the screen locked, something difficult enough with X11. Each additional feature would increase the attack surface and move away from this goal.1 Many are frustrated with these limitations and extend i3lock through simple wrapper scripts or by forking it.2 The first solution is usually safe, but the second goes against the spirit of i3lock. XSecureLock is a less-known alternative to i3lock. One of the most attractive features of this locker is to delegate the screen saver feature to another process. This process can be anything as long it can attach to an existing window provided by XSecureLock, which won’t pass any input to it. It will also put a black window below it to ensure the screen stays locked in case of a crash.

Steps to Install Nmap & ZenMap on Debian 11 Bullseye Linux Nmap or “Network Mapper” is an open-source tool meant for security experts and developers by the “Nmap Developer Team” since 1997. Here we will learn the commands to install NMAP on Debian 11 Bullseye and how to use it? Using Nmap, a user can scan the network and or computers on the internet/local (ie with their IP address) can be checked for open ports and the services listening on them. Known and unknown scanning methods make this tool a very powerful program. The Network Mapper is particularly suitable for finding out all active hosts in the network environment (ping sweeps) as well as their operating system (OS fingerprinting) and version numbers of various services installed there.

How to Install Firefox Next (Beta) or Firefox Quantum (Nightly) on Pop!_OS Mozilla Firefox is a free and open-source web browser developed by the Mozilla Foundation. Firefox utilizes the Gecko rendering engine to display web pages, which implements current and future anticipated web formats and standards. For the most part, Firefox is often up to date with the latest stable release on Pop_OS and Ubuntu-based desktops, however non-stable builds such as beta or the more bleeding edge nightly builds can be installed tested the new features or test your websites before its hits the stable repository. For the most part, the beta build is what curious users should be installing, and the nightly build should never be used by anyone other than sysadmins or developers looking to test a particular feature. In the tutorial, you will learn how to add and install the beta and nightly build for Firefox using a PPA maintained by the Mozilla team on your Pop!_OS desktop.

How to Install and Use Cockpit in AlmaLinux Server management is prioritized on the checklist of almost all web server administrators. The Cockpit has made server management easier to execute because of the flexibility it brings to the table. This Linux-supported software application lets you monitor and manage the status of your Linux-based servers remotely and on a web-based interface. Through Cockpit web server software, a web admin can comfortably start or stop server-based running services, check on the server load, and system performance. Once you successfully install Cockpit and gain access to its web dashboard interface, you will be able to monitor and assess key information related to your server’s health and other critical system statistics like running processes, network consumption, disk utilization, disk space, CPU & Memory usage, and active users.

Enlightenment 0.25 Release Brings the Flat Looks + More

The Enlightenment 0.25 released as a major update with new features and improvements. In this post, we wrap up the release.