UGOOS UT8 PRO - An RK3358 TV box with 8GB RAM, 64GB storage

Monday 27th of December 2021 04:20:44 AM
Android
Linux
Gadgets

UGOOS UT8 PRO is the first TV box I’ve seen with a Rockchip RK3568 processor, if we exclude Firefly Station P2 that’s more like an Arm Linux mini PC. The device runs Android 11 and is equipped with 8GB RAM, 64GB eMMC flash, and offers WiFi 6 connectivity. There’s also the “UGOOS UT8” with basically the same features except it ships with 4GB RAM and 32GB flash, and a dual-band WiFi 5 and Bluetooth module.

Tux Machines at 160,000 Nodes

TuxMachines at 160,000 nodes! A number of months ago, way back in June, we celebrated passing the 150,000-node milestone. In a matter of a few hours we will have posted 160,000 nodes in total, so that's about 10,000 nodes in just over 6 months. 40,000 more should take just over 2 more years assuming the publication pace remains roughly the same. In 2022 the site turns 18.

Debian Contributors on emacs-workstation-devel-builds and Pod::Thread 3.01 (Perl)

  • Sean Whitton: emacs-workstation-devel-builds

    Debian contributors end up with a number of Debian installations on their workstations for various purposes; there are perhaps five or six on my laptop right now. In addition to this, I now have three copies of GNU Emacs, too.

  • Pod::Thread 3.01

    This Perl module converts POD to thread, the markup language processed by DocKnot. It does the heavy lifting to process POD documents for conversion to HTML for my web site. This is a minor bug fix release that cleans up a few issues found while working on DocKnot: avoid Perl warnings when trying to generate a navigation bar when there are no headings, always output \heading even when there's no title, and treat an undef title the same as no title. There are also some minor documentation fixes.

4MLinux Releases: 4MLinux 39.0 BETA released.

4MLinux 39.0 BETA is ready for testing. Basically, at this stage of development, 4MLinux BETA has the same features as 4MLinux STABLE, but it provides a huge number of updated packages. Road map: December 2021 -> BETA March 2022 -> STABLE July 2022 -> OLD STABLE November 2022 -> EOL Read more

