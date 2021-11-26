Enlightenment 0.25 Release Brings the Flat Looks + More
The Enlightenment 0.25 released as a major update with new features and improvements. In this post, we wrap up the release.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 435 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
UGOOS UT8 PRO - An RK3358 TV box with 8GB RAM, 64GB storage
UGOOS UT8 PRO is the first TV box I’ve seen with a Rockchip RK3568 processor, if we exclude Firefly Station P2 that’s more like an Arm Linux mini PC. The device runs Android 11 and is equipped with 8GB RAM, 64GB eMMC flash, and offers WiFi 6 connectivity. There’s also the “UGOOS UT8” with basically the same features except it ships with 4GB RAM and 32GB flash, and a dual-band WiFi 5 and Bluetooth module.
Tux Machines at 160,000 NodesA number of months ago, way back in June, we celebrated passing the 150,000-node milestone. In a matter of a few hours we will have posted 160,000 nodes in total, so that's about 10,000 nodes in just over 6 months. 40,000 more should take just over 2 more years assuming the publication pace remains roughly the same. In 2022 the site turns 18. █
Debian Contributors on emacs-workstation-devel-builds and Pod::Thread 3.01 (Perl)
4MLinux Releases: 4MLinux 39.0 BETA released.
4MLinux 39.0 BETA is ready for testing. Basically, at this stage of development, 4MLinux BETA has the same features as 4MLinux STABLE, but it provides a huge number of updated packages. Road map: December 2021 -> BETA March 2022 -> STABLE July 2022 -> OLD STABLE November 2022 -> EOL
Recent comments
2 hours 59 min ago
3 hours 8 min ago
5 hours 26 min ago
6 hours 27 min ago
8 hours 56 min ago
13 hours 15 min ago
13 hours 31 min ago
14 hours 12 min ago
14 hours 24 min ago
14 hours 25 min ago