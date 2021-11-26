Sometimes, some games that are on Steam can only run if I run using the terminal. So basically, the user needs to call the application using the terminal. This requires the user to open a terminal in Linux and write commands to call the application to be run.

One of the benefits of running apps on Linux using the terminal is that the user can find out the logs of the application activity that is running at the same time. It is often used to check, whether the application is running properly or find errors while running.

In my opinion, Calling the application through the terminal many times is a bit of a hassle. However, the user can create a 1-click shortcut that can run the application through the terminal. So users don't have to bother opening a terminal and writing application calling commands repeatedly when calling applications.