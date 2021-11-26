today's leftovers
Pi-Hole the Easy Way – CubicleNate's Techpad
Setting up a Pi-Hole for your network is a beautifully simple process. This is a guide whose intent is to give you the confidence to try it yourself. If you are not new to the Raspberry Pi and have accomplished many things with it, this guide is likely a bit too basic. The goal of this is to get you up and running the easy way.
The best place to go for Pi-Hole reference is at the source of the project: https://docs.pi-hole.net/ It is chocked full of fantastic information and the key resource for this project.
This article is essentially an opinion piece with some technical sprinklings for how to set up a Pi-Hole, step-by-step, to get you from NOT having network wide, DNS filtration one to having one with great DNS filtration and other cool things.
PostgreSQL: High-Performance SQL Cluster Engine PGSpider 2.0.0 released
We have just released PGSpider v2.0.0.
PGSpider is High-Performance SQL Cluster Engine for distributed big data. PGSpider can access a number of data sources using Foreign Data Wrapper(FDW) and retrieves the distributed data source vertically.
Usage of PGSpider is the same as PostgreSQL. You can use any client applications such as libpq and psql.
PostgreSQL: InfluxDB FDW 1.1.1 released
We have just released version 1.1.1 of the Foreign Data Wrapper for InfluxDB.
This release can work with PostgreSQL 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14.
Enable PowerTools Repository on AlmaLinux 8
The PowerTools repository is a container that contains many packages, libraries, and developer tools for either creating from source or installing applications. Most repositories rely on the PowerTools to be enabled, including the most popular Extra packages for the Enterprise Linux repository.
In the following tutorial, you will quickly install the EPEL repository and enable PowerTools on your AlmaLinux 8 system.
My Top 5 Favorite Linux Apps That I Discovered in 2021
Over the course of 2021, I have watched hundreds of interesting Linux apps gain development effort and users. While some of these have been discontinued, others live on, and all the time gaining popularity and new features. While I wish that I could shed some light on all of these, this is unfortunately not possible. However, I have picked my top 5 favorites and shall share them with you here. They may not make the list of essential Linux applications but I absolutely love them. Before we get started, it should be noted that all these apps—with the exception of EverSticky—are convergent, meaning they work equally well on desktop and mobile Linux devices. As devices such as the PinePhone and Librem 5 become more popular, I think it is quite important that convergent apps are supported, and it is great to see so many in development.
today's howtos
Enlightenment 0.25 Release Brings the Flat Looks + More
The Enlightenment 0.25 released as a major update with new features and improvements. In this post, we wrap up the release.
UGOOS UT8 PRO - An RK3358 TV box with 8GB RAM, 64GB storage
UGOOS UT8 PRO is the first TV box I’ve seen with a Rockchip RK3568 processor, if we exclude Firefly Station P2 that’s more like an Arm Linux mini PC. The device runs Android 11 and is equipped with 8GB RAM, 64GB eMMC flash, and offers WiFi 6 connectivity. There’s also the “UGOOS UT8” with basically the same features except it ships with 4GB RAM and 32GB flash, and a dual-band WiFi 5 and Bluetooth module.
