today's leftovers random: use BLAKE2s instead of SHA1 in extraction This commit addresses one of the lower hanging fruits of the RNG: its usage of SHA1. BLAKE2s is generally faster, and certainly more secure, than SHA1, which has [1] been [2] really [3] very [4] broken [5]. Additionally, the current construction in the RNG doesn't use the full SHA1 function, as specified, and allows overwriting the IV with RDRAND output in an undocumented way, even in the case when RDRAND isn't set to "trusted", which means potential malicious IV choices. And its short length means that keeping only half of it secret when feeding back into the mixer gives us only 2^80 bits of forward secrecy. In other words, not only is the choice of hash function dated, but the use of it isn't really great either.

TK Backgrounder Tk is a user interface toolkit that makes it easy to build desktop graphical user interfaces. Tk is cross-platform, meaning the same code can be made to run the same on Windows, Mac OS X, or X11 under a huge range of Unix systems (e.g. Linux). Compared with most user interface toolkits, Tk is also quite high level, meaning that it takes care of a lot of details for you. Tk is also unique in that it was designed from the start to be paired with a high level dynamic programming language (like Python, Tcl, Ruby, and Perl) as opposed to lower-level languages like C or C++. In fact, you'll find a Tk binding for most dynamic languages available today. It also is BSD-licensed, making it attractive for both open source and commercial developers. Taken together, these factors make Tk an attractive option for people trying to develop a GUI on Windows, Mac or Unix, especially if they want it to run on all three. And because Tk is used from dynamic programming languages, it's an accessible tool not only for hardcore developers, but also many people without a computer science or engineering background. Because it's been around for a very long time, and changed a lot over the years, there's a lot of horridly outdated and therefore incorrect information out there. This makes extracting the truth pretty overwhelming if you just want to figure out if and how to use Tk today. While that's mostly what this site will help with, a brief history of where it came from, why and how it caught on, and how things have evolved until today will help put a whole lot of things in context.

When a web PKI certificate won't cut it In recent years, setting up a public HTTPS website has gotten easier and easier, thanks to widespread automated certificate management, free certificates, inexpensive CDN support, and other developments. However, for the most part, these advancements – and the web PKI in general – are designed for publicly accessible websites. That is, a website with a publicly resolvable domain name can undergo domain name validation to get an HTTPS certificate. You can also get an HTTPS certificate for a public IP address, but this type of certificate is much more rare and less widely supported than certificates for public domain names. What you cannot do is get a publicly trusted HTTPS certificate for a non-public domain name (such as an intranet hostname) or a reserved private network or localhost IP address (such as 127.0.0.1). That is, a certificate authority like Let’s Encrypt or DigiCert will not be able to provide you with an HTTPS certificate for foo.test or 192.168.0.1 that works with an out-of-the-box client like a major web browser. This is because there’s no way for the certificate authority to validate that you are the true owner of such a name; by definition, there is no such concept of the true owner of such a name.

OpenBSD Picks Signal Desktop on OpenBSD via vmm(4) Early this year, I completely switched over to Signal and I’m fortunate enough to have everyone that I talk to switch over as well. I know I wrote what some might view as a hit piece on Signal, but I have immense respect for the project and will continue to use it until an actually viable alternative comes along. Unfortunately, their desktop application isn’t natively available for OpenBSD. A solution that’s worked decently enough for me is to run it via X11 forwarding on a Ubuntu VM running on vmm(4) — OpenBSD’s built-in hypervisor.

I did not realize I was an OpenBSD user! For multi-room audio, I set up a proof of concept with some old computers and configured mpd to use sndio. It worked great. I purchased several more APU2D4 machines and USB Behringer UCA202 DACs for the audio. I created C++ microservices to run with httpd slowcgi and build / send mpc commands to control mpd. Simple, no library dependencies and easy to update / test. Maybe someday I'll change the interface but this has been working well. For UI, I created a page to select a room and send commands. Wanting a single volume control, I opted to expose master volume (rather than mpd volume). I needed to select music, so I created another page to access music data. I'm only really interested in playlists, artists, genres and songs, so I provided these in the song UI and allow adding to the queue of whatever room is currently selected. Each room can operate independently or output to multiple rooms.