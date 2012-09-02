Fedora and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Firewalld Fedora 34 -> 35 Masquerade between Zones not working anymore | IT-Hure
I updated my firewall from 34 to 35 and my firewall was not working anymore. There is a not good documented change with the release of firewalld 1.0 that hit me.
10 Podman guides to do more with containers in 2022 | Enable Sysadmin
While many of us stayed at home for most of 2021, Podman continued traveling the globe and even went to space. In just the first 10 months of 2021, 153 authors from all over the world contributed over 2,200 pull requests and closed over 1,600 issues in the Podman repository. This doesn't include all the contributions to Buildah, Skopeo, and the containers/image and containers/storage libraries that we maintain.
Top 10: Our most read developer articles of 2021 | Red Hat Developer
We're taking a quick break from the winter recharge to share our 10 most read articles of 2021. Some of the best developers in the world work for Red Hat, and we're fortunate that many of them contribute to Red Hat Developer. We think this year's top 10 articles showcase the breadth of our contributors' interests and expertise, as well as that of our readers. Without further ado, here are Red Hat Developer's most popular articles of 2021.
8 new rules for winning the IT talent battle | The Enterprisers Project
The predicted turnover tsunami is well underway, with enterprises across industries facing record-high IT talent losses. Attrition rates had risen an average of 10.5 percent over the previous quarter, according to an August 2021 quick poll conducted by Everest Group, with more than one-third (36 percent) of respondents reporting increases of more than 11 percent over the previous three months. “We are definitely seeing attrition rates starting to rise,” says Michel Janssen, chief research officer at Everest Group. “It’s becoming an across-the-board issue.”
The resulting battle for technology pros hitting the market is bound to grow more intense. Yet only a minority of enterprise IT organizations have the kind of well-defined and proactive strategies needed to ensure some level of predictability in their workforce pipelines in this challenging environment.
Everest Group has taken research from its strategic IT workforce development assessments to examine what the highest-performing IT functions (those that achieve the greatest business, operational, and cost impacts) are doing to address current talent gaps and prepare their workforces for the future. They discovered that it’s not the biggest companies – or those with the most money to spend – who perform the best.
Digital transformation: 4 tips to be a successful IT leader in 2022
In 2021, leadership was about finding new ways to deliver on commitments and grow, despite global challenges. It involved coaching teams that were working out of home offices and balancing new distractions and personal commitments – all while managing anxiety about what was to come. In 2022, we hope to finally put the pandemic behind us and set the tone for a new kind of workplace and workplace culture.
Whether you are a veteran leader or are stepping into a leadership role for the first time, you likely realize that there is no one-size-fits-all approach for the times ahead. The following tenets can help you craft a leadership strategy that supports your team as they deliver results without disruption.
5 ways open source software transformed business in 2021 | Opensource.com
Open source software isn't just about creating alternatives to proprietary software. On the business side, open source has become a "force multiplier" to transform how organizations do business. At the same time, more companies have started to adopt more open source methodologies, even in managing teams and processes.
In the last year, we ran many great articles that show how businesses connect with open source software.
Enlightenment 0.25 Released With Improvements To This Lightweight Window Manager
Carsten Haitzler released a new version of the Enlightenment window manager / shell (and Wayland compositor) for Christmas. Various Enlightenment components have also seen new releases. Enlightenment 0.25 is available as the latest version of this window manager that has been seeing new releases on a roughly annual cadence. With Enlightenment 0.24 having been released in May 2020, the Enlightenment 0.25 release is rather large. Some of the big changes with E25 include...
