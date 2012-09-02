Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Fedora and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 27th of December 2021 01:14:25 PM
  • Firewalld Fedora 34 -> 35 Masquerade between Zones not working anymore | IT-Hure

    I updated my firewall from 34 to 35 and my firewall was not working anymore. There is a not good documented change with the release of firewalld 1.0 that hit me.

  • 10 Podman guides to do more with containers in 2022 | Enable Sysadmin

    While many of us stayed at home for most of 2021, Podman continued traveling the globe and even went to space. In just the first 10 months of 2021, 153 authors from all over the world contributed over 2,200 pull requests and closed over 1,600 issues in the Podman repository. This doesn't include all the contributions to Buildah, Skopeo, and the containers/image and containers/storage libraries that we maintain.

  • Top 10: Our most read developer articles of 2021 | Red Hat Developer

    We're taking a quick break from the winter recharge to share our 10 most read articles of 2021. Some of the best developers in the world work for Red Hat, and we're fortunate that many of them contribute to Red Hat Developer. We think this year's top 10 articles showcase the breadth of our contributors' interests and expertise, as well as that of our readers. Without further ado, here are Red Hat Developer's most popular articles of 2021.

  • 8 new rules for winning the IT talent battle | The Enterprisers Project

    The predicted turnover tsunami is well underway, with enterprises across industries facing record-high IT talent losses. Attrition rates had risen an average of 10.5 percent over the previous quarter, according to an August 2021 quick poll conducted by Everest Group, with more than one-third (36 percent) of respondents reporting increases of more than 11 percent over the previous three months. “We are definitely seeing attrition rates starting to rise,” says Michel Janssen, chief research officer at Everest Group. “It’s becoming an across-the-board issue.”

    The resulting battle for technology pros hitting the market is bound to grow more intense. Yet only a minority of enterprise IT organizations have the kind of well-defined and proactive strategies needed to ensure some level of predictability in their workforce pipelines in this challenging environment.

    Everest Group has taken research from its strategic IT workforce development assessments to examine what the highest-performing IT functions (those that achieve the greatest business, operational, and cost impacts) are doing to address current talent gaps and prepare their workforces for the future. They discovered that it’s not the biggest companies – or those with the most money to spend – who perform the best.

  • Digital transformation: 4 tips to be a successful IT leader in 2022

    In 2021, leadership was about finding new ways to deliver on commitments and grow, despite global challenges. It involved coaching teams that were working out of home offices and balancing new distractions and personal commitments – all while managing anxiety about what was to come. In 2022, we hope to finally put the pandemic behind us and set the tone for a new kind of workplace and workplace culture.

    Whether you are a veteran leader or are stepping into a leadership role for the first time, you likely realize that there is no one-size-fits-all approach for the times ahead. The following tenets can help you craft a leadership strategy that supports your team as they deliver results without disruption.

  • 5 ways open source software transformed business in 2021 | Opensource.com

    Open source software isn't just about creating alternatives to proprietary software. On the business side, open source has become a "force multiplier" to transform how organizations do business. At the same time, more companies have started to adopt more open source methodologies, even in managing teams and processes.

    In the last year, we ran many great articles that show how businesses connect with open source software.

»

More in Tux Machines

today's leftovers

  • random: use BLAKE2s instead of SHA1 in extraction

    This commit addresses one of the lower hanging fruits of the RNG: its usage of SHA1.

    BLAKE2s is generally faster, and certainly more secure, than SHA1, which has [1] been [2] really [3] very [4] broken [5]. Additionally, the current construction in the RNG doesn't use the full SHA1 function, as specified, and allows overwriting the IV with RDRAND output in an undocumented way, even in the case when RDRAND isn't set to "trusted", which means potential malicious IV choices. And its short length means that keeping only half of it secret when feeding back into the mixer gives us only 2^80 bits of forward secrecy. In other words, not only is the choice of hash function dated, but the use of it isn't really great either.

  • TK Backgrounder

    Tk is a user interface toolkit that makes it easy to build desktop graphical user interfaces. Tk is cross-platform, meaning the same code can be made to run the same on Windows, Mac OS X, or X11 under a huge range of Unix systems (e.g. Linux). Compared with most user interface toolkits, Tk is also quite high level, meaning that it takes care of a lot of details for you. Tk is also unique in that it was designed from the start to be paired with a high level dynamic programming language (like Python, Tcl, Ruby, and Perl) as opposed to lower-level languages like C or C++. In fact, you'll find a Tk binding for most dynamic languages available today. It also is BSD-licensed, making it attractive for both open source and commercial developers.

    Taken together, these factors make Tk an attractive option for people trying to develop a GUI on Windows, Mac or Unix, especially if they want it to run on all three. And because Tk is used from dynamic programming languages, it's an accessible tool not only for hardcore developers, but also many people without a computer science or engineering background.

    Because it's been around for a very long time, and changed a lot over the years, there's a lot of horridly outdated and therefore incorrect information out there. This makes extracting the truth pretty overwhelming if you just want to figure out if and how to use Tk today. While that's mostly what this site will help with, a brief history of where it came from, why and how it caught on, and how things have evolved until today will help put a whole lot of things in context.

  • When a web PKI certificate won't cut it

    In recent years, setting up a public HTTPS website has gotten easier and easier, thanks to widespread automated certificate management, free certificates, inexpensive CDN support, and other developments. However, for the most part, these advancements – and the web PKI in general – are designed for publicly accessible websites. That is, a website with a publicly resolvable domain name can undergo domain name validation to get an HTTPS certificate. You can also get an HTTPS certificate for a public IP address, but this type of certificate is much more rare and less widely supported than certificates for public domain names. What you cannot do is get a publicly trusted HTTPS certificate for a non-public domain name (such as an intranet hostname) or a reserved private network or localhost IP address (such as 127.0.0.1). That is, a certificate authority like Let’s Encrypt or DigiCert will not be able to provide you with an HTTPS certificate for foo.test or 192.168.0.1 that works with an out-of-the-box client like a major web browser. This is because there’s no way for the certificate authority to validate that you are the true owner of such a name; by definition, there is no such concept of the true owner of such a name.

OpenBSD Picks

  • Signal Desktop on OpenBSD via vmm(4)

    Early this year, I completely switched over to Signal and I’m fortunate enough to have everyone that I talk to switch over as well. I know I wrote what some might view as a hit piece on Signal, but I have immense respect for the project and will continue to use it until an actually viable alternative comes along.

    Unfortunately, their desktop application isn’t natively available for OpenBSD. A solution that’s worked decently enough for me is to run it via X11 forwarding on a Ubuntu VM running on vmm(4) — OpenBSD’s built-in hypervisor.

  • I did not realize I was an OpenBSD user!

    For multi-room audio, I set up a proof of concept with some old computers and configured mpd to use sndio. It worked great. I purchased several more APU2D4 machines and USB Behringer UCA202 DACs for the audio. I created C++ microservices to run with httpd slowcgi and build / send mpc commands to control mpd. Simple, no library dependencies and easy to update / test. Maybe someday I'll change the interface but this has been working well. For UI, I created a page to select a room and send commands. Wanting a single volume control, I opted to expose master volume (rather than mpd volume). I needed to select music, so I created another page to access music data. I'm only really interested in playlists, artists, genres and songs, so I provided these in the song UI and allow adding to the queue of whatever room is currently selected. Each room can operate independently or output to multiple rooms.

Android Leftovers

Enlightenment 0.25 Released With Improvements To This Lightweight Window Manager

Carsten Haitzler released a new version of the Enlightenment window manager / shell (and Wayland compositor) for Christmas. Various Enlightenment components have also seen new releases. Enlightenment 0.25 is available as the latest version of this window manager that has been seeing new releases on a roughly annual cadence. With Enlightenment 0.24 having been released in May 2020, the Enlightenment 0.25 release is rather large. Some of the big changes with E25 include... Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6