Kernel Articles: Intel, Motorola, and AMD
-
Intel Has A Number Of WiFi Improvements Ready For Linux 5.17 - Phoronix
Intel's modern WiFi driver "IWLWIFI" is set to see a number of improvements with the Linux 5.17 kernel development cycle kicking off in January.
Merged to the networking subsystem's net-next branch ahead of the Linux 5.17 merge window in mid-January were a number of improvements for new and existing wireless hardware. Some of the Intel WiFi improvements coming for the Linux 5.17 kernel include:
- Continued work enabling their next-generation "Bz" hardware family. Going back to the summer Intel was working on Linux support for yet-to-be-released "Bz" WiFi hardware and that enablement work is continuing for Linux 5.17. There are also Rx changes for new hardware families.
-
Sound Open Firmware 2.0 Released For The Intel-Led Open-Source DSP Stack - Phoronix
It was nearly four years ago already that Intel announced Sound Open Firmware in pushing for open-source sound firmware for their hardware. The Sound Open Firmware effort has been a great success even if it's not a shiny project widely talked about among consumers. Just prior to the holidays Sound Open Firmware 2.0 was quietly released.
The Sound Open Firmware project provides an open-source digital signal processing (DSP) firmware stack and software development kit around it as well as open-source emulation support with QEMU, etc. Beyond the firmware itself the Linux kernel has the Sound Open Firmware host driver support and the SOF driver stack is dual-licensed under both the BSD and GPL. More details on the SOF project can be found via the project documentation.
-
Linux Kernel Preparing Support For A More Practical Virtual M68k Machine - Phoronix
When it comes to the Motorola 68000 "m68k" virtual machine targets, the most powerful option under Linux right now is the Quadra 800. That though for virtualization purposes isn't too useful by today's standards with being limited to 1GB of RAM and limited interface support. But a new Virtual M68k Machine aims to provide a more useful target and support has already landed in QEMU while the Linux kernel support is pending.
The new Virtual M68k Machine is based on Google's Goldfish interfaces used for the Android simulator and reuses some of that Goldfish code for this more relevant M68k machine.
-
AMDVLK 2021.Q4.3 Released To Fix Poor Wayland Performance - Phoronix
AMD's official Vulkan driver team is ending out the year by pushing out AMDVLK 2021.Q4.3 as their official open-source Radeon Vulkan driver implementation for Linux systems. This alternative to the Mesa RADV driver finally has fixed up its very poor performance for Vulkan under Wayland.
AMDVLK 2021.Q4.3 was released this morning as their latest routine code drop accompanied by binaries for RHEL/CentOS 7 and 8 and Ubuntu LTS releases. It's been three weeks since the last AMDVLK code drop while this end-of-year release has just a few changes but rather notable.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 432 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security Leftovers
LibreOffice 7.3 RC1 is available for testing
The LibreOffice Quality Assurance ( QA ) Team is happy to announce LibreOffice 7.3 RC1 is available for testing! LibreOffice 7.3 will be released as final at the beginning of February, 2022 ( Check the Release Plan for more information ) being LibreOffice 7.3 RC1 the third pre-release since the development of version 7.3 started in mid June, 2021. Since the previous release, LibreOffice 7.3 Beta1, 241 commits have been submitted to the code repository and 130 issues got fixed. Check the release notes to find the new features included in this version of LibreOffice. LibreOffice 7.3 RC1 can be downloaded from here for Linux, macOS and Windows, and it will replace the standard version. In case you find any problem in this pre-release, please report it in Bugzilla ( You just need a legit email account in order to create a new account ). Also: LibreOffice Calc Guide 7.1 Russian Edition
today's howtos
Kernel Articles: Intel, Motorola, and AMD
Recent comments
2 min 24 sec ago
14 min 14 sec ago
21 min 30 sec ago
5 hours 9 min ago
5 hours 42 min ago
5 hours 50 min ago
6 hours 10 min ago
14 hours 52 min ago
15 hours 1 min ago
17 hours 19 min ago