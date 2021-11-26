today's howtos
How to Compile GNU Emacs from Source in Ubuntu 20.04 / 21.10 | UbuntuHandbook
For those hating the Flatpak and Snap packages, here’s how to compile GNU Emacs editor (v27.2 tested) from the source tarball while the Kevin Kelley’s PPA seems NOT to be updated anymore.
Before getting started, it’s recommended to remove old Emacs (if any) by running command in terminal (Ctrl+Alt+T)...
How To Check Your Server Load in Linux System
If you’re a system administrator, you probably already know the hassle of checking the server loads on a Linux system. There are many tools that allow you to check the server loads in different ways. Some of them work in an integrated way, and some of them function as individual tools. However, there are ways to check the server load contentiously through the command-line interface in Linux. Using the CLI methods can save your time and be easy to use. Besides, the CLI also gives you an accurate value of the server load. No matter which server you work with, Apache or Nginx, the CLI commands for checking server load works smoothly on both.
Master your server with these 7 informative resources
Servers are one of the most critical components in any IT infrastructure. Virtually all business functions require some kind of server, from checking your email inbox to accessing client files. It's safe to say that servers are the backbone of your business—and it can be disastrous if they should fail.
According to ITIC's 2021 Hourly Cost of Downtime Survey, 91% of organizations say a single hour of server downtime costs $300,000 or more. And of that 91%, nearly half or 44% say that hourly outage costs exceed $1 million to over $5 million. Yikes.
It's impossible to completely avoid downtime. After all, some things are out of your control. However, it's possible to reduce the chance of it by improving and securing your server. It's also possible to be prepared for downtime so that when it happens, you can quickly bounce back.
How To Install VLC Media Player on Fedora 35 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VLC Media Player on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, VLC is a free and portable open-source media player for both audio and video. This app can play nearly all known multimedia files and DVDs, Audio CDs, VCDs, and various streaming protocols and can be extended and customized with various plugins.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the VLC Media Player on a Fedora 35.
How to comment multiple lines at once in vim editor using 3 methods
How to install elementary OS 6.1 Jólnir - Invidious
In this video, I am going to show how to install elementary OS 6.1 Jólnir...
Security Leftovers
LibreOffice 7.3 RC1 is available for testing
The LibreOffice Quality Assurance ( QA ) Team is happy to announce LibreOffice 7.3 RC1 is available for testing! LibreOffice 7.3 will be released as final at the beginning of February, 2022 ( Check the Release Plan for more information ) being LibreOffice 7.3 RC1 the third pre-release since the development of version 7.3 started in mid June, 2021. Since the previous release, LibreOffice 7.3 Beta1, 241 commits have been submitted to the code repository and 130 issues got fixed. Check the release notes to find the new features included in this version of LibreOffice. LibreOffice 7.3 RC1 can be downloaded from here for Linux, macOS and Windows, and it will replace the standard version. In case you find any problem in this pre-release, please report it in Bugzilla ( You just need a legit email account in order to create a new account ). Also: LibreOffice Calc Guide 7.1 Russian Edition
Kernel Articles: Intel, Motorola, and AMD
