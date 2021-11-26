Open Hardware/Modding: Home Assistant With Raspberry Pi, Arduino Projects Home Assistant for a Newbie Getting started with Home Assistant, you are presented with lots of options and there is a plethora of opinions to steer you in the “right” direction. The problem I had is that I was paralyzed by the options and, as a consequence, set back my adoption of Home Assistant in my everyday life. In an effort to make this as absolutely as simple and as easy as possible for the user, brand new to this. I am writing an incomplete guide for which I will plug in the other bits in separate articles. For this, I will focus on how I started with the bits of home automation tech I already had sitting in a plastic flip top tote. There is no knowledge of Docker or Virtual Machines required to make this work. To some degree, all home automation is a kind of science experiment. Even if you buy into the latest and greatest system with all the “big-tech” endorsement, they too have their points of failure. I would also argue that their points of failure are far more catastrophic than a self hosted, Home Assistant solution. Before taking on any sort of home automation, be mindful that you are taking on a technical liability. There is no computer or no appliance that is self maintaining. Like any computer system, this will require updates and occasional intervention.

This 3D-printed, Arduino-controlled kit makes microfluidic pumps more accessible | Arduino Blog In circumstances where extreme precision is required when dealing with the movement of microscopic amounts of liquids, such as lab-on-a-chip (LoC) and organs-on-a-chip (OoC) systems, obtaining a pump that is both cheap and accurate is nearly impossible since they often cost several thousands of dollars to procure or are too bulky. To combat this problem, a team from the Singapore University of Technology and Design Soft Fluidics Lab created a custom solution that can be fabricated with off-the-shelf 3D printers. The device they came up with relies on a single Arduino Micro to control the flowrate of the pump by adjusting the speed of the connected motor. There is also an optional OLED that can be added that lets users see the exact flowrate which has been selected. Altogether, this DIY pump system is capable of moving a mere 0.02 microliters up to 727.3 microliters per minute with a footprint of around 20mm by 50mm. Perhaps best of all, this project can be easily sent as a kit and built onsite with incredible speed, further reducing the cost to use it.

A DIY digital clock with a twist | Arduino Blog The digital clock has existed in its current form for decades at this point, so it’s quite exciting to see when a new take on the classic design comes along. The Time Twister 5, created by Hans Andersson, is a fully 3D-printed electromechanical clock that twists certain blocks into place, which make up digits to display the current time. Each block consists of five distinct layers, where each layer is a triangular prism with three outer faces. These faces come in a total of five different patterns and are arranged in such a way that any digit from zero up to nine can be represented by simply turning the correct layer(s) a certain amount. The internal electronics — including the Arduino Mega, DS3231 real-time clock module, sensor shield, and power circuitry — are all housed in the gold-colored base. Each layer is stacked upon three metal rods for support and contains a single micro servo that twists planetary gears to move the outside while keeping the inside stationary.

Linux Distro Types Explained: Originals, Derivatives, Flavors If you’ve heard about Linux, you’ve probably heard terms like Fork, Derivative, and Flavor. They refer to different Linux distro types, so let’s learn more about them. These terms being used to distinguish one type of distribution from another and they are actually very helpful. In fact, they help you differentiate between how a particular Linux distribution will work from another one. If you don’t know what these terms means, don’t worry. In this article I’m going to break down this terms, explain what they mean and how you can use these terms to narrow down your options in picking the best Linux distribution for you. Above all there are two terms that are like main hierarchy terms – Original distributions and Derivative distributions.