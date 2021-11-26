Why Folders are Called Directory in Linux? If you start using computers with Windows, you are likely to use the term folder. But when you switch to Linux, you’ll find that folders are often termed as directory. This may confuse some new Linux users. Should you call it folder or directory? Is there even a difference? Here’s the thing. You can call it folder if you want or directory if you like. It won’t make a difference. But if you wonder why a folder is called directory in Linux, here is some explanation.

Avidemux 2.8 Released with FFV1 Encoder, WMA9 Lossless and TrueHD Decoding Avidemux 2.8 open-source, free, and cross-platform video editor software has been released today as a major update that brings exciting new features and many improvements. Almost ten months in development, Avidemux 2.8 is here to add the ability to convert HDR (High Dynamic Range) video to SDR (Standard Dynamic Range) with tone mapping using a variety of methods, decoding support for the WMA9 Lossless codec, the ability to decode TrueHD audio tracks and support for them in Matroska (MKV) containers.