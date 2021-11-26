Linux vs macOS: 5 Reasons To Choose Linux Over OS X
macOS (Previously OS X) is the default operating system for desktop and laptop computers from Apple. It is a proprietary operating system that only works on Apple hardware by default.
Users, however, can choose to install Linux on their Apple computers if they wish to. The process is so simple and straightforward, and almost identical to installing Linux on any ordinary machine from other companies.
This is not quite an uncommon practice; even Linus Torvalds, the Linux creator, uses a Macbook Air after installing Linux on it. He likes the quality of the hardware offered, but still wants a more open source ecosystem to work with, including his own kernel-powered OS.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 384 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
7 hours 46 min ago
8 hours 51 min ago
10 hours 50 min ago
11 hours 44 min ago
16 hours 45 min ago
16 hours 47 min ago
17 hours 8 min ago
17 hours 20 min ago
17 hours 27 min ago
22 hours 15 min ago