IBM/Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
-
10 inspiring career guides for sysadmins | Enable Sysadmin
Learn how to increase your earning potential, improve your soft skills, develop your technical knowledge, and more.
-
4 emotionally intelligent phrases leaders should use in 2022
The world of work has changed significantly over the past two years. Senior managers’ expectations have shifted, and emotional intelligence has never been more important. According to a Businessolver survey, 83 percent of Gen Z employees (one-third of the global workforce) would choose an employer with a strong culture of empathy over one offering a higher salary. The same survey found that 79 percent of respondents would choose an empathetic employer even if it meant going to the trouble of changing their role, industry, or chosen career path.
Vibrant workplace cultures value emotionally intelligent leadership above all else. Self-aware leaders recognize the importance of creating and maintaining psychological safety and model behavior and work ethics that lead to collective success. These leaders are approachable and productive, and they set expectations clearly and bring out the best in others.
-
My favorite open source stories from 2021 | Opensource.com
This year we learned a lot about our community as we embraced our new work-from-home lives. We also met some amazing folks who are leveraging Linux and open source software in their organizations.
-
Fedora Community Blog: F35 retrospective results
After the release of Fedora Linux 35, I conducted a retrospective survey. I wanted to see how contributors felt about the release process and identify possible areas we can improve. There was no particular reason to start this with F35 except for that’s when I got around to doing it. So how did F35 go? Let’s look at the results from the 63 responses.
[...]
I asked respondents to rate the stress of F35 compared to previous releases. 21 people (33%) said it was the same and 19 (30%) said it was less stressful. Only 9 people (14%) felt F35 was more stressful.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 347 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Please don’t use Discord for FOSS projects
Six years ago, I wrote a post speaking out against the use of Slack for the instant messaging needs of FOSS projects. In retrospect, this article is not very good, and in the years since, another proprietary chat fad has stepped up to bat: Discord. It’s time to revisit this discussion. In short, using Discord for your free software/open source (FOSS) software project is a very bad idea. Free software matters — that’s why you’re writing it, after all. Using Discord partitions your community on either side of a walled garden, with one side that’s willing to use the proprietary Discord client, and one side that isn’t. It sets up users who are passionate about free software — i.e. your most passionate contributors or potential contributors — as second-class citizens. By choosing Discord, you also lock out users with accessibility needs, for whom the proprietary Discord client is often a nightmare to use. Users who cannot afford new enough hardware to make the resource-intensive client pleasant to use are also left by the wayside. Choosing Discord is a choice that excludes poor and disabled users from your community. Users of novel or unusual operating systems or devices (i.e. innovators and early adopters) are also locked out of the client until Discord sees fit to port it to their platform. Discord also declines service to users in countries under US sanctions, such as Iran. Privacy-concious users will think twice before using Discord to participate in your project, or will be denied outright if they rely on Tor or VPNs. All of these groups are excluded from your community.
Android Leftovers
Linux vs macOS: 5 Reasons To Choose Linux Over OS X
macOS (Previously OS X) is the default operating system for desktop and laptop computers from Apple. It is a proprietary operating system that only works on Apple hardware by default. Users, however, can choose to install Linux on their Apple computers if they wish to. The process is so simple and straightforward, and almost identical to installing Linux on any ordinary machine from other companies. This is not quite an uncommon practice; even Linus Torvalds, the Linux creator, uses a Macbook Air after installing Linux on it. He likes the quality of the hardware offered, but still wants a more open source ecosystem to work with, including his own kernel-powered OS.
NanoPi R2C Plus dual GbE router board adds 8GB eMMC flash
NanoPi R2C Plus is a variation of NanoPi R2C dual Gigabit Ethernet SBC powered by a Rockchip RK3328 processor that adds an 8GB eMMC flash for storage and replaces a 10-pin 2.54mm pitch I/O header with an 8-pin 1.25mm pitch header. FriendlyELEC introduced the NanoPi R2C last August as a lower-cost version of NanoPi R2S replacing Realtek RTL8211E Gigabit Ethernet transceiver with a Motorcomm YT8521S chip for availability and pricing reasons. NanoPi R2C Plus is just an evolution of the original design.
Recent comments
1 hour 9 min ago
9 hours 50 min ago
10 hours 55 min ago
12 hours 54 min ago
13 hours 48 min ago
18 hours 49 min ago
18 hours 50 min ago
19 hours 12 min ago
19 hours 24 min ago
19 hours 31 min ago