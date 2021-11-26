today's howtos
3 Ways to install Remmina on Linux mint via Terminal
Remmina is software available for Linux to get access to remote computer systems over a network. Here we learn the steps and commands to install Remmina on the latest Linux Mint 20.1| 20.2 or earlier version system using the terminal.
Unlike Windows, Linux Mint doesn’t have any software to facilitate the service of remote desktops. Therefore, the user either has to go for some third-party solution such as Teamviewer. Well, what if you don’t want to use the internet for connecting a local system in an organization. There are some solutions like RDP and VNC protocols. Today in this article we are going to talk about Remmina, a remote desktop client for Linux that has several protocols for remote control of computers.
It is a remote maintenance software that supports the VNC, NX, RDP, XDMCP, and SFTP protocols. Furthermore, it is possible to route a connection through an SSH tunnel, which makes it useful if you normally want to use unencrypted protocols such as VNC over the Internet.
Playing with Shelly
For xmass I got few Shelly lamps to play with. Shelly lamps are simple IoT devices. Super easy to install, configure and use. The Youtube is full with instructions on what can be done with these smart lamps. Naturally my main motivation was to figure out how to hack these devices and how ready my openSUSE servers are with tools and services (spoiler: they are ready)
Look daddy no cloud
Needless to say that like most smart home automation devices the Shelly lamps can be operated via the Shelly cloud. I may cover that area in the next post. But now I am interested in what can be done without the cloud. After all, one big selling point of the Shelly devices is that they are fully operable and functional even without Internet connection just on a WiFi LAN. It means that if I am concerned about the security of my home infrastructure I have an option not to expose my smart devices.
How To Install Asterisk on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Asterisk on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Asterisk is an open-source framework used for building communications applications including VoIP gateways, and conference servers. Asterisk uses a VoIP protocol that allows you to make a call using the TCP/IP without any cost. Asterisk also supports all currently used protocols such as SIP, IAX2, GSM, G.711, or ISDN.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Asterisk VoIP Server on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
Vorta - A Graphical Frontend For BorgBackup - OSTechNix
This article is about how to install and use Vorta, a graphical frontend for BorgBackup application. If you are new to using the borg backup tool, please take a look at our guide on how to use borg backup before proceeding with this guide.
Workaround PA does not see HDMI
On my Lenovo desktop PC, the monitor is connected via a HDMI cable, and "aplay -l" lists HDMI as one of the possible outputs. However, pavucontrol only lists "Speakers", "Headphones" and "Line Out".
Firebird Project (DB) and Firefox
GNUnet: GNS Technical Specification Call for Reviews
We are happy to announce that our GNS specification is currently under review by the IETF Independent Stream Editor (ISE). We have already received feedback from the ISE and made significant, mostly editorial changes to the specification. We are inviting anyone reading this to review and provide feedback to the draft and send it to gnunet-developers@gnu.org . Even better, you could write an implementation in your favourite programming language.
