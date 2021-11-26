today's leftovers Bootlin toolchains updated, 2021.11 release - Bootlin's blog Bootlin has been offering since 2017 a large set of ready to use pre-compiled cross-compilation toolchains at toolchains.bootlin.com. These toolchains are available for a wide range of CPU architectures and CPU variants, and support either the glibc, uClibc-ng or musl C libraries, where applicable. It’s been quite some time since the last release of those toolchains, so we took the opportunity of this quiet period between Christmas and New Year to finally update the toolchains. We’re happy to announce that we have now published a total of 187 toolchains targeting 46 different CPU architecture variants. As the toolchain release name suggests, they are now built with Buildroot 2021.11.

Excellent Free Tutorials to Learn Coq - LinuxLinks Coq is a dependently typed language. This means that the types of the language may depend on the values of variables. In this respect, it is similar to other related languages such as Agda, Idris, F*, Lean, and others. Via the Curry-Howard correspondence, programs, properties and proofs are formalized in the same language. Coq is developed in OCaml and shares some syntactic and conceptual similarity with it. Coq is a language containing many fascinating but difficult topics. Here’s our recommended tutorials to learn Coq.

Roll Your Own Network Why You never lose control over your data and everything is encrypted … • when stored on any device • when transferred over a network How Using open-source products on your own devices instead of commercial services.

Experts Detail Logging Tool of DanderSpritz Framework Used by Equation Group Hackers Cybersecurity researchers have offered a detailed glimpse into a system called DoubleFeature that's dedicated to logging the different stages of post-exploitation stemming from the deployment of DanderSpritz, a full-featured malware framework used by the Equation Group. DanderSpritz came to light on April 14, 2017, when a hacking group known as the Shadow Brokers leaked the exploit tool, among others, under a dispatch titled "Lost in Translation." Also included in the leaks was EternalBlue, a cyberattack exploit developed by the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) that enabled threat actors to carry out the NotPetya ransomware attack on unpatched Windows computers.

Shutterfly hit by ransomware attack [iophk: Windows TCO] Photography company Shutterfly announced this week that it had been hit by a ransomware attack that had impacted some services, making it the latest in a string of companies to be targeted by hackers looking for a payout. The company announced the attack in a statement posted to its website on Sunday, noting the incident had impacted portions of the Lifetouch and BorrowLenses business, along with Groovebook, manufacturing and some corporate systems. Shutterfly.com and other related websites were not hit.

Kubernetes infographic: usage of cloud native technology in 2021 2021 has been an interesting year for the Kubernetes and cloud native ecosystem. Due to the pandemic, cloud adoption saw a big spike in adoption. As the year wraps up soon, we wanted to reflect on the top findings from the Kubernetes and cloud native operations report and we have a cool infographic for you. The new version of the report for 2022 is due some time in January so stay tuned!

DragonFlyBSD Now Has Working Support For Intel Whiskey Lake Graphics - Phoronix The BSDs continue to lag behind Linux when it comes to the graphics driver support, but this time the Intel Whiskey Lake graphics should have been in long ago -- and believed to be -- but adding the PCI IDs were forgotten. Back in December of 2020 was a syncing of the Intel graphics driver PCI IDs from Linux 5.8 into the DragonFlyBSD kernel at the time. It should have been a straight-forward update for expanding the support given the commonality of the Intel Gen9 graphics at the time and DragonFlyBSD routinely porting over code from Intel's i915 Linux kernel graphics driver. Last year's commit was intended to bring support for Coffee Lake, Amber Lake, Whiskey Lake, and Comet Lake graphics on Intel processors. Unfortunately, the Whiskey Lake PCI IDs didn't end up being added to the driver list at the time.

Firebird Project (DB) and Firefox Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2022! And short review of 2021 From all of us at Firebird Project, we'd like to wish you a safe and happy holiday season and a peaceful and prosperous new year!

Firefox 95.0.2 fixes crashes on systems with certain AMD CPUs - gHacks Tech News Mozilla Firefox 95.0.2 was released on December 19, 2021; it fixes a single crash issue that affects certain AMD processors on Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 devices. The new version of the Firefox web browser comes just a few days after the release of Firefox 95.0.1, and about two weeks after the release of the last major version release of 2021, Firefox 95.0. Firefox 95.0.2 is already available. Installations should receive the update of the browser automatically, provided that automatic updates have not been turned off. Affected users, those on AMD devices on which Firefox crashed frequently recently, may want to run the update as soon as possible to address the issue.