today's howtos
10 Tools That Complement Docker – CloudSavvy IT
Docker is the best known containerization platform but it doesn’t exist in isolation. An entire ecosystem of complementary tools and spin-off projects has sprung up around the shift to containers.
Here’s a round-up of 10 open-source analyzers, indexers, and orchestrators that make Docker even more convenient and useful. Whether you’re still early in your Docker journey, or you’re a seasoned practitioner using the tech in production, you might find something here that’s worth including alongside your next project.
10 Important Things You Should Do After Installing Ubuntu Desktop
Ubuntu is the most popular among the Debian-based Linux distribution which is composed of free and open-source software. Server, Core for IoT, and Desktop are the three official editions released by Ubuntu.
Nowadays most Linux users who are new as well as experienced developers and programmers prefer Ubuntu in day-to-day life. Whenever you install the new OS on your system people will initially download and install all the necessary packages and software as well as setup environment variables. In this article, I present to you with 10 important things you might need to set up after you install Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (as it is the latest Long Term Support released). The lists are as follows.
Lamarque's blog: Custom keyboard layout in Wayland
Going forward with migrating to Wayland. There are several smalls things to fix in my setup, one of them is adding a custom layout to workaround the fact that my child broken the Up key of my laptop's keyboard. I had mapped F9 to Up using $HOME/.Xmodmap, which does not work in Wayland. I have figure out how to that in Wayland [1] [2] and maybe this can help other people.
How to install Go 1.18 on Rocky Linux/AlmaLinux – NextGenTips
In this tutorial, we are going to explore how to install go on Rocky Linux 8.5
Golang is an open-source programming language that is easy to learn and use. It is built-in concurrency and has a robust standard library. It is reliable, builds fast, and efficient software that scales fast.
Its concurrency mechanisms make it easy to write programs that get the most out of multicore and networked machines, while its novel-type systems enable flexible and modular program constructions.
Go compiles quickly to machine code and has the convenience of garbage collection and the power of run-time reflection.
In this guide, we are going to learn how to install golang 1.18 on Fedora 35.
Go is not yet released. There is so much work in progress with all the documentation.
How I fell into the self-hosting rabbit hole in 2021 | Windows Central [Ed: Windows fanatics realising that GNU/Linux enables them to self-host]
Also running on that same Raspberry Pi is a rudimentary local file server. It's a simple Samba setup, mostly in existence because I read a blog post on it and thought I'd give it a try. It's set up with a small USB flash drive connected to the Pi and I've been using it to share files across my home network that I don't need long-term or syncing to all my devices. It probably won't be around too much longer, but it's been handy.
Linux Fu: Don’t Share Well With Others | Hackaday
In kindergarten, you learn that you should share. But for computer security, sharing is often a bad thing. The Linux kernel introduced the concept of namespaces starting with version 2.6.24. That’s been a few years ago, but namespaces are not used by many even though the tools exist to manipulate them. Granted, you don’t always need namespaces, but it is one of those things that when you do need it, the capability is priceless. In a nutshell, namespaces let you give a process its own private resources and — more importantly — prevents a process from seeing resources in other namespaces.
Turns out, you use namespaces all the time because every process you run lives in some set of namespaces. I say set, because there are a number of namespaces for different resources. For example, you can set a different network namespace to give a process its own set of networking items including routing tables, firewall rules, and everything else network-related.
3 Ways to Install Docker Engine on Linux Mint - Linux Shout
Learn the simple steps to install the Docker container on Linux Mint 20, 18, or any other versions you are using with the help of the command given below using the terminal.
Easily Create Encrypted Folder to Safely Store Files in Ubuntu 20.04/21.10 via Vaults | UbuntuHandbook
This simple tutorial shows how to easily create encrypted vaults in which you may store files safely in Ubuntu and Debian based systems.
IDAD 2021: Counteracting Disney+’s attack on culture | Defective by Design
We hope that this review, and others like, it are helping people to see the true "value" of Disney+. No matter what or how many film classics it's offering, nothing can justify the unjust restriction of their subscribers. For those who've never heard the term "DRM" or thought of digital restriction before, we hope it sparked a curiosity to find out more, and start them on the path to anti-DRM activism. At the same time, we hope that the reviews also provided people who already do know something about DRM with the resolve necessary to forego it entirely and live DRM-free. Reading the variety of messages different members of the community shared with Disney+ and the Defective by Design campaign has been an invigorating experience, and as always, it's shown the dedication of the wider anti-DRM community, beginning with our community IDAD planning meeting and continuing through the Day Against DRM itself. We've written previously about Disney+'s distinctive position among other streaming platforms. Few are sponsored by corporations with such enormous amounts of capital, and few have grown in as short of a time as Disney+ has. Considering its vast resources (and the amount of legal know-how it's taken to unfairly extend copyright for decades), Disney+ is in a position to provide a positive example to other streaming platforms and resolve to end their practice of shackling users to their "service" by means of DRM. Instead, and like other large streaming providers such as Netflix, they fall back on the bogus excuse of "copyright infringement," something that we've long known DRM does not help prevent. That reason could also never justify the measures taken, which involve taking rights away from users and making them agree to give up control of their computers in order to have access to culture and education. Yet until they do heed the wake-up call, the Defective by Design campaign and the worldwide community of anti-DRM activists will be there to let them know that no use of DRM is acceptable.
