Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 28th of December 2021 06:37:29 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • 10 Tools That Complement Docker – CloudSavvy IT

    Docker is the best known containerization platform but it doesn’t exist in isolation. An entire ecosystem of complementary tools and spin-off projects has sprung up around the shift to containers.

    Here’s a round-up of 10 open-source analyzers, indexers, and orchestrators that make Docker even more convenient and useful. Whether you’re still early in your Docker journey, or you’re a seasoned practitioner using the tech in production, you might find something here that’s worth including alongside your next project.

  • 10 Important Things You Should Do After Installing Ubuntu Desktop

    Ubuntu is the most popular among the Debian-based Linux distribution which is composed of free and open-source software. Server, Core for IoT, and Desktop are the three official editions released by Ubuntu.

    Nowadays most Linux users who are new as well as experienced developers and programmers prefer Ubuntu in day-to-day life. Whenever you install the new OS on your system people will initially download and install all the necessary packages and software as well as setup environment variables. In this article, I present to you with 10 important things you might need to set up after you install Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (as it is the latest Long Term Support released). The lists are as follows.

  • Lamarque's blog: Custom keyboard layout in Wayland

    Going forward with migrating to Wayland. There are several smalls things to fix in my setup, one of them is adding a custom layout to workaround the fact that my child broken the Up key of my laptop's keyboard. I had mapped F9 to Up using $HOME/.Xmodmap, which does not work in Wayland. I have figure out how to that in Wayland [1] [2] and maybe this can help other people.

  • How to install Go 1.18 on Rocky Linux/AlmaLinux – NextGenTips

    In this tutorial, we are going to explore how to install go on Rocky Linux 8.5

    Golang is an open-source programming language that is easy to learn and use. It is built-in concurrency and has a robust standard library. It is reliable, builds fast, and efficient software that scales fast.

    Its concurrency mechanisms make it easy to write programs that get the most out of multicore and networked machines, while its novel-type systems enable flexible and modular program constructions.

    Go compiles quickly to machine code and has the convenience of garbage collection and the power of run-time reflection.

    In this guide, we are going to learn how to install golang 1.18 on Fedora 35.

    Go is not yet released. There is so much work in progress with all the documentation.

  • How I fell into the self-hosting rabbit hole in 2021 | Windows Central [Ed: Windows fanatics realising that GNU/Linux enables them to self-host]

    Also running on that same Raspberry Pi is a rudimentary local file server. It's a simple Samba setup, mostly in existence because I read a blog post on it and thought I'd give it a try. It's set up with a small USB flash drive connected to the Pi and I've been using it to share files across my home network that I don't need long-term or syncing to all my devices. It probably won't be around too much longer, but it's been handy.

  • Linux Fu: Don’t Share Well With Others | Hackaday

    In kindergarten, you learn that you should share. But for computer security, sharing is often a bad thing. The Linux kernel introduced the concept of namespaces starting with version 2.6.24. That’s been a few years ago, but namespaces are not used by many even though the tools exist to manipulate them. Granted, you don’t always need namespaces, but it is one of those things that when you do need it, the capability is priceless. In a nutshell, namespaces let you give a process its own private resources and — more importantly — prevents a process from seeing resources in other namespaces.

    Turns out, you use namespaces all the time because every process you run lives in some set of namespaces. I say set, because there are a number of namespaces for different resources. For example, you can set a different network namespace to give a process its own set of networking items including routing tables, firewall rules, and everything else network-related.

  • 3 Ways to Install Docker Engine on Linux Mint - Linux Shout

    Learn the simple steps to install the Docker container on Linux Mint 20, 18, or any other versions you are using with the help of the command given below using the terminal.

  • Easily Create Encrypted Folder to Safely Store Files in Ubuntu 20.04/21.10 via Vaults | UbuntuHandbook

    This simple tutorial shows how to easily create encrypted vaults in which you may store files safely in Ubuntu and Debian based systems.

»

More in Tux Machines

IDAD 2021: Counteracting Disney+’s attack on culture | Defective by Design

We hope that this review, and others like, it are helping people to see the true "value" of Disney+. No matter what or how many film classics it's offering, nothing can justify the unjust restriction of their subscribers. For those who've never heard the term "DRM" or thought of digital restriction before, we hope it sparked a curiosity to find out more, and start them on the path to anti-DRM activism. At the same time, we hope that the reviews also provided people who already do know something about DRM with the resolve necessary to forego it entirely and live DRM-free. Reading the variety of messages different members of the community shared with Disney+ and the Defective by Design campaign has been an invigorating experience, and as always, it's shown the dedication of the wider anti-DRM community, beginning with our community IDAD planning meeting and continuing through the Day Against DRM itself. We've written previously about Disney+'s distinctive position among other streaming platforms. Few are sponsored by corporations with such enormous amounts of capital, and few have grown in as short of a time as Disney+ has. Considering its vast resources (and the amount of legal know-how it's taken to unfairly extend copyright for decades), Disney+ is in a position to provide a positive example to other streaming platforms and resolve to end their practice of shackling users to their "service" by means of DRM. Instead, and like other large streaming providers such as Netflix, they fall back on the bogus excuse of "copyright infringement," something that we've long known DRM does not help prevent. That reason could also never justify the measures taken, which involve taking rights away from users and making them agree to give up control of their computers in order to have access to culture and education. Yet until they do heed the wake-up call, the Defective by Design campaign and the worldwide community of anti-DRM activists will be there to let them know that no use of DRM is acceptable. Read more

Today in Techrights

Android Leftovers

today's howtos

  • Speedtest with InfluxDB and Grafana on Kubernetes | Lisenet.com :: Linux | Security | Networking

    We are going to use our Kubernetes homelab to run speed tests and store results in InfluxDB. We will then configure Grafana with InfluxDB datasource to visualise data. InfluxDB is an open-source time series database. We were previously running speedtest-cli with --csv flag and storing results in MySQL. Needless to say that MySQL was too much. We therefore decided to move on InfluxDB.

  • How to install Remmina on Debian 11 Bullseye Linux

    Remmina is a well-documented remote desktop control software, here we see the command to install Remmina on Debian 11 Bullseye using the terminal. Remote access to a desktop, simply means you will use software or protocol to get a display and use the entire computer located somewhere else directly on your local system. While accessing, Remote Desktop, it feels that you are right in front of the remote computer. Keyboard and Mouse can be used to control the remote systems. Well, it sounds amazing but requires server software on the remote computer and client software on your local device. There are many ways to do this. For example in Windows, the RDP server is already there, hence using any RDP client software such as XRDP or Remmina we can access a remote Windows server or desktop system. Of course, you have to enable the RDP in Windows first. Apart from RDP; VNC, NX, and XDMCP are some other protocols to access the remote PC. Well, if you are using a remote machine with a command-line interface then SSH will be the best way to access it. Well, as we don’t have any GUI software to establish a remote desktop connection on Linux out of the box. In such situations, Remmina can be a good option.

  • File /etc/pulse/default.pa hardware-profiled

    Easy has hardware-profiling for etc/asound.conf and /etc/asound.state. What this means is that the files are backed up for each hardware configuration. So if Easy on a USB-stick is booted on a different computer, or if the audio hardware is changed on the same computer, the correct file will be used. You should be able to bootup on any computer, and if you have previously configured the audio, those settings will be automatically used.

  • How to Install Podman as Docker alternative on Debian 11

    Podman (the POD MANager) is an OCI-compliant container engine, developed by Red Hat as a drop-in replacement of Docker. It is used to manage and run, containers, images, and volumes via a command-line interface. Both Docker and Podman are similar software. The only difference is that Podman doesn’t require a daemon to run containers, while Docker needs the Docker Engine daemon. Podman uses the libpod library to manage an entire container ecosystem. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install and use Podman on Debian 11.

  • 3 Ways to install Remmina on Linux mint via Terminal - Linux Shout

    Remmina is software available for Linux to get access to remote computer systems over a network. Here we learn the steps and commands to install Remmina on the latest Linux Mint 20.1| 20.2 or earlier version system using the terminal. Unlike Windows, Linux Mint doesn’t have any software to facilitate the service of remote desktops. Therefore, the user either has to go for some third-party solution such as Teamviewer. Well, what if you don’t want to use the internet for connecting a local system in an organization. There are some solutions like RDP and VNC protocols. Today in this article we are going to talk about Remmina, a remote desktop client for Linux that has several protocols for remote control of computers. It is a remote maintenance software that supports the VNC, NX, RDP, XDMCP, and SFTP protocols. Furthermore, it is possible to route a connection through an SSH tunnel, which makes it useful if you normally want to use unencrypted protocols such as VNC over the Internet.

  • Wait Command in Linux Explained with Practical Examples

    The wait command is something that comes with Linux so that you can find it in all Linux distributions. Before a process stops, it waits for it to finish. When you include a process or job ID, you should use the wait command. Simply put, wait commands containing an ID will continue to wait until the process finishes and returns to termination status. So if you also want to use the wait command, we recommend you to read this article thoroughly.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6