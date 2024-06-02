Hardware/Devices: Aaeon. Pinouts Book, and Arduino
-
Tiger Lake-U Type 10 module targets mobile applications
Aaeon’s “NanoCOM-TGU” Type 10 module features Tiger Lake-U “E” and “GRE” with up to 16GB LPDDR4x with optional ECC, an up to 256GB NVMe drive, a 2.5GbE controller, and I/O including 4x PCIe, 2x SATA, DDI, eDP, and 10x USB including 2x Gen2.
In November, Aaeon announced a 95 x 95mm COM-TGUC6 COM Express Compact Type 6 module, which despite the name is larger than most community backed SBCs these days. Now, the company has followed up with a Type 10 module with a Raspberry Pi like 84 x 55mm footprint.
The NanoCOM-TGU is only the second Type 10 Tiger Lake module we have seen after Advantech’s SOM-7583. No OS support was listed, but we imagine that like the SOM-7583, Linux and Windows are supported.
-
The Pinouts Book Is Here, And It’s Just What You Need | Hackaday
Updates from the enigmatic [NODE] are unfortunately few and far between these days. In fact his latest post is only the second time we’ve heard from the hacker in 2021. But as we’ve come to expect from his white-on-sorta-black releases, it certainly doesn’t disappoint.
-
This Arduino device knows how a bike is being ridden using tinyML | Arduino Blog
Fabio Antonini loves to ride his bike, and while nearly all bike computers offer information such as cadence, distance, speed, and elevation, they lack the ability to tell if the cyclist is sitting or standing at any given time. So, after doing some research, he came across an example project that utilized Edge Impulse and an Arduino Nano 33 BLE 33 Sense’s onboard accelerometer to distinguish between various kinds of movements. Based on this previous work, he opted to create his own ML device using the same general framework.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 345 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
IDAD 2021: Counteracting Disney+’s attack on culture | Defective by Design
We hope that this review, and others like, it are helping people to see the true "value" of Disney+. No matter what or how many film classics it's offering, nothing can justify the unjust restriction of their subscribers. For those who've never heard the term "DRM" or thought of digital restriction before, we hope it sparked a curiosity to find out more, and start them on the path to anti-DRM activism. At the same time, we hope that the reviews also provided people who already do know something about DRM with the resolve necessary to forego it entirely and live DRM-free. Reading the variety of messages different members of the community shared with Disney+ and the Defective by Design campaign has been an invigorating experience, and as always, it's shown the dedication of the wider anti-DRM community, beginning with our community IDAD planning meeting and continuing through the Day Against DRM itself. We've written previously about Disney+'s distinctive position among other streaming platforms. Few are sponsored by corporations with such enormous amounts of capital, and few have grown in as short of a time as Disney+ has. Considering its vast resources (and the amount of legal know-how it's taken to unfairly extend copyright for decades), Disney+ is in a position to provide a positive example to other streaming platforms and resolve to end their practice of shackling users to their "service" by means of DRM. Instead, and like other large streaming providers such as Netflix, they fall back on the bogus excuse of "copyright infringement," something that we've long known DRM does not help prevent. That reason could also never justify the measures taken, which involve taking rights away from users and making them agree to give up control of their computers in order to have access to culture and education. Yet until they do heed the wake-up call, the Defective by Design campaign and the worldwide community of anti-DRM activists will be there to let them know that no use of DRM is acceptable.
Today in Techrights
Android Leftovers
today's howtos
Recent comments
41 min 52 sec ago
5 hours 31 min ago
5 hours 38 min ago
7 hours 6 min ago
15 hours 47 min ago
16 hours 52 min ago
18 hours 51 min ago
19 hours 45 min ago
1 day 46 min ago
1 day 47 min ago