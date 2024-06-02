What Is the i3 Tiling Window Manager, and How Do You Use It on Linux?
The i3 window tiling manager is a Linux desktop environment that’s stripped down to its absolute minimum. That might sound limited and restrictive, but for the right workflow, it’s a form of freedom.
Hardware/Devices: Aaeon. Pinouts Book, and Arduino
-
Aaeon’s “NanoCOM-TGU” Type 10 module features Tiger Lake-U “E” and “GRE” with up to 16GB LPDDR4x with optional ECC, an up to 256GB NVMe drive, a 2.5GbE controller, and I/O including 4x PCIe, 2x SATA, DDI, eDP, and 10x USB including 2x Gen2.
In November, Aaeon announced a 95 x 95mm COM-TGUC6 COM Express Compact Type 6 module, which despite the name is larger than most community backed SBCs these days. Now, the company has followed up with a Type 10 module with a Raspberry Pi like 84 x 55mm footprint.
The NanoCOM-TGU is only the second Type 10 Tiger Lake module we have seen after Advantech’s SOM-7583. No OS support was listed, but we imagine that like the SOM-7583, Linux and Windows are supported.
-
Updates from the enigmatic [NODE] are unfortunately few and far between these days. In fact his latest post is only the second time we’ve heard from the hacker in 2021. But as we’ve come to expect from his white-on-sorta-black releases, it certainly doesn’t disappoint.
-
Fabio Antonini loves to ride his bike, and while nearly all bike computers offer information such as cadence, distance, speed, and elevation, they lack the ability to tell if the cyclist is sitting or standing at any given time. So, after doing some research, he came across an example project that utilized Edge Impulse and an Arduino Nano 33 BLE 33 Sense’s onboard accelerometer to distinguish between various kinds of movements. Based on this previous work, he opted to create his own ML device using the same general framework.
New Videos About GNU/Linux
-
In this video, I am going to show an overview of Manjaro 21.2.0 GNOME Edition and some of the applications pre-installed.
-
With the recent release of Pop!_OS 21.10, a version for the Raspberry Pi was also released. In this video, I'll check out the new Pi spin and give you my thoughts.
-
Disasters in the world of tech are frustrating for everyone, not just the company that experienced the incident. In this episode, Jay and Joao discuss thoughts around what it actually means to recovery from a disaster, and why it's typically not a quick process. #
today's howtos
-
Docker is the best known containerization platform but it doesn’t exist in isolation. An entire ecosystem of complementary tools and spin-off projects has sprung up around the shift to containers.
Here’s a round-up of 10 open-source analyzers, indexers, and orchestrators that make Docker even more convenient and useful. Whether you’re still early in your Docker journey, or you’re a seasoned practitioner using the tech in production, you might find something here that’s worth including alongside your next project.
-
Ubuntu is the most popular among the Debian-based Linux distribution which is composed of free and open-source software. Server, Core for IoT, and Desktop are the three official editions released by Ubuntu.
Nowadays most Linux users who are new as well as experienced developers and programmers prefer Ubuntu in day-to-day life. Whenever you install the new OS on your system people will initially download and install all the necessary packages and software as well as setup environment variables. In this article, I present to you with 10 important things you might need to set up after you install Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (as it is the latest Long Term Support released). The lists are as follows.
-
Going forward with migrating to Wayland. There are several smalls things to fix in my setup, one of them is adding a custom layout to workaround the fact that my child broken the Up key of my laptop's keyboard. I had mapped F9 to Up using $HOME/.Xmodmap, which does not work in Wayland. I have figure out how to that in Wayland [1] [2] and maybe this can help other people.
-
In this tutorial, we are going to explore how to install go on Rocky Linux 8.5
Golang is an open-source programming language that is easy to learn and use. It is built-in concurrency and has a robust standard library. It is reliable, builds fast, and efficient software that scales fast.
Its concurrency mechanisms make it easy to write programs that get the most out of multicore and networked machines, while its novel-type systems enable flexible and modular program constructions.
Go compiles quickly to machine code and has the convenience of garbage collection and the power of run-time reflection.
In this guide, we are going to learn how to install golang 1.18 on Fedora 35.
Go is not yet released. There is so much work in progress with all the documentation.
-
Also running on that same Raspberry Pi is a rudimentary local file server. It's a simple Samba setup, mostly in existence because I read a blog post on it and thought I'd give it a try. It's set up with a small USB flash drive connected to the Pi and I've been using it to share files across my home network that I don't need long-term or syncing to all my devices. It probably won't be around too much longer, but it's been handy.
-
In kindergarten, you learn that you should share. But for computer security, sharing is often a bad thing. The Linux kernel introduced the concept of namespaces starting with version 2.6.24. That’s been a few years ago, but namespaces are not used by many even though the tools exist to manipulate them. Granted, you don’t always need namespaces, but it is one of those things that when you do need it, the capability is priceless. In a nutshell, namespaces let you give a process its own private resources and — more importantly — prevents a process from seeing resources in other namespaces.
Turns out, you use namespaces all the time because every process you run lives in some set of namespaces. I say set, because there are a number of namespaces for different resources. For example, you can set a different network namespace to give a process its own set of networking items including routing tables, firewall rules, and everything else network-related.
-
Learn the simple steps to install the Docker container on Linux Mint 20, 18, or any other versions you are using with the help of the command given below using the terminal.
-
This simple tutorial shows how to easily create encrypted vaults in which you may store files safely in Ubuntu and Debian based systems.
Recent comments
33 min ago
34 min 12 sec ago
48 min 45 sec ago
2 hours 43 min ago
7 hours 32 min ago
7 hours 39 min ago
9 hours 7 min ago
17 hours 48 min ago
18 hours 53 min ago
20 hours 52 min ago