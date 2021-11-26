today's howtos
-
How to install Kdenlive 18.12 on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Kdenlive 18.12 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
How to install MEGAsync on Elementary OS 6.0 - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at how to install MEGAsync on Elementary OS 6.0.
-
Arch Linux: Always install software without asking
-
How to get the most out of a 3D printer on Linux with SuperSlicer
SuperSlicer is an open-source fork of the PrusaSlicer application. It works quickly and efficiently and can help you get the most out of your 3D printer. Here’s how to use SuperSlicer on your Linux PC.
-
How to prepare a 3D model for printing on Linux with Cura
SuperSlicer is an open-source fork of the PrusaSlicer application. It works quickly and efficiently and can help you get the most out of your 3D printer.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 441 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Kernel and Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF)
What Is the i3 Tiling Window Manager, and How Do You Use It on Linux?
The i3 window tiling manager is a Linux desktop environment that’s stripped down to its absolute minimum. That might sound limited and restrictive, but for the right workflow, it’s a form of freedom.
Hardware/Devices: Aaeon. Pinouts Book, and Arduino
New Videos About GNU/Linux
Recent comments
57 min 38 sec ago
59 min 13 sec ago
2 hours 32 min ago
2 hours 33 min ago
2 hours 48 min ago
4 hours 42 min ago
9 hours 31 min ago
9 hours 38 min ago
11 hours 6 min ago
19 hours 48 min ago