Linux Kernel and Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) Intel Alder Lake N Audio Support Queued Ahead Of Linux 5.17 - Phoronix Queued into the sound subsystem's "for-next" branch ahead of the Linux 5.17 cycle are some Alder Lake audio updates. First up, another variant of Alder Lake P has been added to the hda_intel driver. Alder Lake P support was already in place but another PCI ID ended up being introduced (0x51cd). That's now present for Linux 5.17 and can be easily back-ported if warranted. Meanwhile Alder Lake N is seeing its initial audio support appear for Linux 5.17. The Alder Lake N support is just adding a new PCI ID (0x54c8) and the rule to use the DSP-based Sound Open Firmware (SOF) driver or the plain intel_hda driver for other systems. No other changes for Alder Lake N support are necessary from the sound side.

The State of Kubernetes and Cloud-Native Development Approximately 5.6 million developers around the world use Kubernetes, according to a recent State of Cloud Native Development Report compiled by SlashData for the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). “This represents a 67% increase from a year ago when, adjusting for a change in the question methodology, there were 3.9 million Kubernetes developers worldwide,” per the CNCF blog. Overall, there are now 6.8 million cloud-native developers. “This includes 4.6M developers using container orchestration tools and 4M developers using serverless platforms; the numbers correspond to 28% and 24% of backend developers, respectively,” the report states.

New SlashData report: 5.6 million developers use Kubernetes, an increase of 67% over one year Kubernetes has demonstrated impressive growth over the past 12 months – 5.6 million developers use Kubernetes today – according to the most recent State of Cloud Native Development Report developed for CNCF by SlashData. This represents a 67% increase from a year ago when, adjusting for a change in the question methodology, there were 3.9 million Kubernetes developers worldwide. This group now represents 31% of all backend developers, an increase of 4 percentage points in the last year. This is our third time working with SlashData to gain insights on cloud native development. Since then, the global cloud native developer population has also continued to grow. Today there are 6.8 million cloud native developers – 4.6 million using container orchestration tools and 4 million developers using serverless platforms, with an overlap of 1.8 million using both. The first report, published in May 2020, reported 4.7 million cloud native developers, and the second, published in August 2020, saw a big jump to 6.5 million.

What Is the i3 Tiling Window Manager, and How Do You Use It on Linux? The i3 window tiling manager is a Linux desktop environment that’s stripped down to its absolute minimum. That might sound limited and restrictive, but for the right workflow, it’s a form of freedom.