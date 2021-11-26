Games Emulation in Slackware and Beyond Steam client update, also fresh Wine, QEMU, MinGW-w64 It was already a while ago that I refreshed my ‘steamclient‘ package for Slackware. The steamclient package is meant to bootstrap the installation of Valve’s Steam gaming platform on your Slackware computer. The package installs a couple of scripts and a 32-bit Linux runtime based on Ubuntu. When you first start ‘steam’ from the menu or from the X terminal commandline, the client will download a larger set of runtime libraries, including 64-bit support. Onwards, the client will keep its runtime libraries up-to-date automatically, every time it starts up and connects to the Steam servers. The Slackware package has a couple of tweaks because we obviously do not have Ubuntu tools on board. As a result, on Slackware-current (32bit and 64-bit with multilib) Steam works out of the box. The reason for a package refresh is a recent bug report on Valve’s github, about an ALSA related crash on Slackware. The root cause was eventually found and it was part of the customization I added to the steam launcher 6 years ago when we were still on release 14.1 and we did not have pulseaudio as part of the Operating System. So I removed (actually, commented-out) these lines, and that should fix the root cause for that bug. If you do not use Pulseaudio or want to enforce ALSA sound regardless, just un-comment the relevant lines at the top of the ‘/usr/bin/steam’ script again – it’s self-explanatory. I have also refreshed the READMEs for Slackware and additionally removed support for all Slackware versions older than 14.2. To be realistic, I assume that gamers are all on the -current platform already. Have fun playing games on Steam!

RPCS3 - Playstation 3 Emulator | Linux.org I know the PlayStation 5 is out, but emulators are usually years behind the console. But for some users, the old games are the ones they love the most.

Linux Kernel and Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) Intel Alder Lake N Audio Support Queued Ahead Of Linux 5.17 - Phoronix Queued into the sound subsystem's "for-next" branch ahead of the Linux 5.17 cycle are some Alder Lake audio updates. First up, another variant of Alder Lake P has been added to the hda_intel driver. Alder Lake P support was already in place but another PCI ID ended up being introduced (0x51cd). That's now present for Linux 5.17 and can be easily back-ported if warranted. Meanwhile Alder Lake N is seeing its initial audio support appear for Linux 5.17. The Alder Lake N support is just adding a new PCI ID (0x54c8) and the rule to use the DSP-based Sound Open Firmware (SOF) driver or the plain intel_hda driver for other systems. No other changes for Alder Lake N support are necessary from the sound side.

The State of Kubernetes and Cloud-Native Development Approximately 5.6 million developers around the world use Kubernetes, according to a recent State of Cloud Native Development Report compiled by SlashData for the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). “This represents a 67% increase from a year ago when, adjusting for a change in the question methodology, there were 3.9 million Kubernetes developers worldwide,” per the CNCF blog. Overall, there are now 6.8 million cloud-native developers. “This includes 4.6M developers using container orchestration tools and 4M developers using serverless platforms; the numbers correspond to 28% and 24% of backend developers, respectively,” the report states.

New SlashData report: 5.6 million developers use Kubernetes, an increase of 67% over one year Kubernetes has demonstrated impressive growth over the past 12 months – 5.6 million developers use Kubernetes today – according to the most recent State of Cloud Native Development Report developed for CNCF by SlashData. This represents a 67% increase from a year ago when, adjusting for a change in the question methodology, there were 3.9 million Kubernetes developers worldwide. This group now represents 31% of all backend developers, an increase of 4 percentage points in the last year. This is our third time working with SlashData to gain insights on cloud native development. Since then, the global cloud native developer population has also continued to grow. Today there are 6.8 million cloud native developers – 4.6 million using container orchestration tools and 4 million developers using serverless platforms, with an overlap of 1.8 million using both. The first report, published in May 2020, reported 4.7 million cloud native developers, and the second, published in August 2020, saw a big jump to 6.5 million.