Games Emulation in Slackware and Beyond
-
It was already a while ago that I refreshed my ‘steamclient‘ package for Slackware.
The steamclient package is meant to bootstrap the installation of Valve’s Steam gaming platform on your Slackware computer. The package installs a couple of scripts and a 32-bit Linux runtime based on Ubuntu. When you first start ‘steam’ from the menu or from the X terminal commandline, the client will download a larger set of runtime libraries, including 64-bit support. Onwards, the client will keep its runtime libraries up-to-date automatically, every time it starts up and connects to the Steam servers.
The Slackware package has a couple of tweaks because we obviously do not have Ubuntu tools on board. As a result, on Slackware-current (32bit and 64-bit with multilib) Steam works out of the box.
The reason for a package refresh is a recent bug report on Valve’s github, about an ALSA related crash on Slackware. The root cause was eventually found and it was part of the customization I added to the steam launcher 6 years ago when we were still on release 14.1 and we did not have pulseaudio as part of the Operating System.
So I removed (actually, commented-out) these lines, and that should fix the root cause for that bug. If you do not use Pulseaudio or want to enforce ALSA sound regardless, just un-comment the relevant lines at the top of the ‘/usr/bin/steam’ script again – it’s self-explanatory.
I have also refreshed the READMEs for Slackware and additionally removed support for all Slackware versions older than 14.2. To be realistic, I assume that gamers are all on the -current platform already.
Have fun playing games on Steam!
-
I know the PlayStation 5 is out, but emulators are usually years behind the console. But for some users, the old games are the ones they love the most.
Linux Kernel and Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF)
-
Queued into the sound subsystem's "for-next" branch ahead of the Linux 5.17 cycle are some Alder Lake audio updates.
First up, another variant of Alder Lake P has been added to the hda_intel driver. Alder Lake P support was already in place but another PCI ID ended up being introduced (0x51cd). That's now present for Linux 5.17 and can be easily back-ported if warranted.
Meanwhile Alder Lake N is seeing its initial audio support appear for Linux 5.17. The Alder Lake N support is just adding a new PCI ID (0x54c8) and the rule to use the DSP-based Sound Open Firmware (SOF) driver or the plain intel_hda driver for other systems. No other changes for Alder Lake N support are necessary from the sound side.
-
Approximately 5.6 million developers around the world use Kubernetes, according to a recent State of Cloud Native Development Report compiled by SlashData for the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). “This represents a 67% increase from a year ago when, adjusting for a change in the question methodology, there were 3.9 million Kubernetes developers worldwide,” per the CNCF blog.
Overall, there are now 6.8 million cloud-native developers. “This includes 4.6M developers using container orchestration tools and 4M developers using serverless platforms; the numbers correspond to 28% and 24% of backend developers, respectively,” the report states.
-
Kubernetes has demonstrated impressive growth over the past 12 months – 5.6 million developers use Kubernetes today – according to the most recent State of Cloud Native Development Report developed for CNCF by SlashData. This represents a 67% increase from a year ago when, adjusting for a change in the question methodology, there were 3.9 million Kubernetes developers worldwide. This group now represents 31% of all backend developers, an increase of 4 percentage points in the last year.
This is our third time working with SlashData to gain insights on cloud native development. Since then, the global cloud native developer population has also continued to grow. Today there are 6.8 million cloud native developers – 4.6 million using container orchestration tools and 4 million developers using serverless platforms, with an overlap of 1.8 million using both. The first report, published in May 2020, reported 4.7 million cloud native developers, and the second, published in August 2020, saw a big jump to 6.5 million.
What Is the i3 Tiling Window Manager, and How Do You Use It on Linux?
The i3 window tiling manager is a Linux desktop environment that’s stripped down to its absolute minimum. That might sound limited and restrictive, but for the right workflow, it’s a form of freedom.
Hardware/Devices: Aaeon. Pinouts Book, and Arduino
-
Aaeon’s “NanoCOM-TGU” Type 10 module features Tiger Lake-U “E” and “GRE” with up to 16GB LPDDR4x with optional ECC, an up to 256GB NVMe drive, a 2.5GbE controller, and I/O including 4x PCIe, 2x SATA, DDI, eDP, and 10x USB including 2x Gen2.
In November, Aaeon announced a 95 x 95mm COM-TGUC6 COM Express Compact Type 6 module, which despite the name is larger than most community backed SBCs these days. Now, the company has followed up with a Type 10 module with a Raspberry Pi like 84 x 55mm footprint.
The NanoCOM-TGU is only the second Type 10 Tiger Lake module we have seen after Advantech’s SOM-7583. No OS support was listed, but we imagine that like the SOM-7583, Linux and Windows are supported.
-
Updates from the enigmatic [NODE] are unfortunately few and far between these days. In fact his latest post is only the second time we’ve heard from the hacker in 2021. But as we’ve come to expect from his white-on-sorta-black releases, it certainly doesn’t disappoint.
-
Fabio Antonini loves to ride his bike, and while nearly all bike computers offer information such as cadence, distance, speed, and elevation, they lack the ability to tell if the cyclist is sitting or standing at any given time. So, after doing some research, he came across an example project that utilized Edge Impulse and an Arduino Nano 33 BLE 33 Sense’s onboard accelerometer to distinguish between various kinds of movements. Based on this previous work, he opted to create his own ML device using the same general framework.
