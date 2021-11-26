today's howtos
-
How To Install MongoDB on Fedora 35 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MongoDB on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, MongoDB is a free and open-source document database designed for ease of application development and scaling. It is classified as a NoSQL database and thus it stores data in flexible, JSON-like documents, meaning fields can vary from document to document and data structure can be changed over time.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the MongoDB NoSQL database program on a Fedora 35.
-
How to install NGINX on NetBSD? | LibreByte
NGINX is a web server with excellent performance and low memory footprint. NGINX can also be used as a reverse proxy (FastCGI, Apache, uWSGI), as a proxy for mail protocols (IMAP, POP3) and as a load balancer.
-
How to Install WordPress on AlmaLinux – ThisHosting.Rocks
In this tutorial, we’ll show you how to install WordPress on AlmaLinux with a LEMP stack.
AlmaLinux is a relatively new Linux distro – an alternative to the old CentOS. It’s an RHEL clone, a downstream build, run by the community, and it’s free. You can easily migrate from CentOS to AlmaLinux using their tools. You can already get an AlmaLinux VPS at some hosting providers like Linode and Vultr.
-
How to Install Apache (HTTPD) on openSUSE Leap 15
Apache, also known as Apache HTTP server, has been one of the most widely used web server applications globally for the past few decades. It is a free and open-source web application software maintained by the Apache Software Foundation. Apache provides some powerful features with dynamically loadable modules, easy integration with other software, and handling of static files, among other popular features.
In the tutorial, you will learn how to install and configure Apache (HTTPD) on openSUSE Leap 15 with a free TLS/SSL certificate from Let’s Encrypt.
-
How To Install pgAdmin 4 On Debian 11 – Citizix
PGAdmin is a web-based GUI tool used to interact with the Postgres database sessions, both locally and remote servers as well. It is an open-source, powerful, and feature-rich graphical user interface (GUI) administration and management tool for the PostgreSQL database. It provides a powerful user interface that enables you to easily create, manage, maintain and use database objects, by both beginners and experienced Postgres users alike.
pgAdmin 4 supports PostgreSQL 9.2 or later, and runs on Unix and its variants such as Linux, Mac OS X as well as Windows operating systems.
In this article, we will learn how to install pgadmin 4 on Debian 11 server. This guide assumes that you already have Postgres 9.2 installed and set up. If not checkout How to Install and Configure Postgres 14 on Debian 11
-
Getting Started with Flutter on Linux Desktop
Software development is moving to better milestones thanks to Google’s effort in creating open-source UI software applications like Flutter. Flutter’s footprints are applicable in the development of numerous cross-platform applications by referencing a single codebase.
So whether your apps target Windows, Linux, Mac, iOS, and Android users or those used to web platforms, Flutter will natively compile and build the perfect app for your target audience.
-
How to install EmulationStation on Linux | FOSS Linux
EmulationStation is a frontend for emulators that gives a GUI (Graphical User Interface) to access all favorite games. It is the frontend for the widely known RetroPie projects that comes pre-configured with more than 30 different emulators for distinct platforms.
In this article guide, we shall cover the installation process of the EmulationStation on your Linux OS.
-
How to Install Open VM Tools on Debian 10 / 11 - LinuxCapable
Sometimes you may want to install Debian desktop or server on a virtual machine. However, you may have realized that communication between the host and the VM machine doesn’t exist. Luckily, many distributions now carry the open-source VM tools that can be used for many of the most popular Virtual Machine products such as VMware.
In the following small tutorial, you will learn how to install these tools on your Debian 10 Buster or Debian 11 Bullseye server or desktop environment.
-
How to install TimescaleDB on Ubuntu 20.04 – VITUX
If you are looking for a database for analyzing time series data, TimescaleDB might be the best option. TimescaleDB is based on PostgreSQL, but is tuned for speed and scalability when it comes to analyze time series data. It is an open source and free database system provided by the PostgreSQL developers. This database system is very useful when using a real-time monitoring system and a system that requires time series data. In this article we will learn how to install and configure TimescaleDB with PostgreSQL on Ubuntu 20.04.
-
[Updated] Install LXC (Linux Containers) in RHEL, Rocky & AlmaLinux
LXD is described as the next-generation container and virtual machine manager that offers an immersive for Linux systems running inside containers or as virtual machines.
It provides images for an inordinate number of Linux distributions with support for a wide selection of storage backends and network types. It also provides the option of installing the images on an individual PC/laptop and even on a cloud instance.
LXD allows you to manage containers and VMs using three ways. You can leverage the lxc client or command-line tool, a REST API, or even third-party integrations.
-
How to install and use the Exa command on Ubuntu 20.04 - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
Hello, friends. In this post, you will learn how to install the Exa command on Ubuntu 20.04. This command adds functionality to another command known throughout Linux as ls So, let’s get started.
-
