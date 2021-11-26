Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 29th of December 2021 06:55:04 AM
HowTos
  • How To Install MongoDB on Fedora 35 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MongoDB on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, MongoDB is a free and open-source document database designed for ease of application development and scaling. It is classified as a NoSQL database and thus it stores data in flexible, JSON-like documents, meaning fields can vary from document to document and data structure can be changed over time.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the MongoDB NoSQL database program on a Fedora 35.

  • How to install NGINX on NetBSD? | LibreByte

    NGINX is a web server with excellent performance and low memory footprint. NGINX can also be used as a reverse proxy (FastCGI, Apache, uWSGI), as a proxy for mail protocols (IMAP, POP3) and as a load balancer.

  • How to Install WordPress on AlmaLinux – ThisHosting.Rocks

    In this tutorial, we’ll show you how to install WordPress on AlmaLinux with a LEMP stack.

    AlmaLinux is a relatively new Linux distro – an alternative to the old CentOS. It’s an RHEL clone, a downstream build, run by the community, and it’s free. You can easily migrate from CentOS to AlmaLinux using their tools. You can already get an AlmaLinux VPS at some hosting providers like Linode and Vultr.

  • How to Install Apache (HTTPD) on openSUSE Leap 15

    Apache, also known as Apache HTTP server, has been one of the most widely used web server applications globally for the past few decades. It is a free and open-source web application software maintained by the Apache Software Foundation. Apache provides some powerful features with dynamically loadable modules, easy integration with other software, and handling of static files, among other popular features.

    In the tutorial, you will learn how to install and configure Apache (HTTPD) on openSUSE Leap 15 with a free TLS/SSL certificate from Let’s Encrypt.

  • How To Install pgAdmin 4 On Debian 11 – Citizix

    PGAdmin is a web-based GUI tool used to interact with the Postgres database sessions, both locally and remote servers as well. It is an open-source, powerful, and feature-rich graphical user interface (GUI) administration and management tool for the PostgreSQL database. It provides a powerful user interface that enables you to easily create, manage, maintain and use database objects, by both beginners and experienced Postgres users alike.

    pgAdmin 4 supports PostgreSQL 9.2 or later, and runs on Unix and its variants such as Linux, Mac OS X as well as Windows operating systems.

    In this article, we will learn how to install pgadmin 4 on Debian 11 server. This guide assumes that you already have Postgres 9.2 installed and set up. If not checkout How to Install and Configure Postgres 14 on Debian 11

  • Getting Started with Flutter on Linux Desktop

    Software development is moving to better milestones thanks to Google’s effort in creating open-source UI software applications like Flutter. Flutter’s footprints are applicable in the development of numerous cross-platform applications by referencing a single codebase.

    So whether your apps target Windows, Linux, Mac, iOS, and Android users or those used to web platforms, Flutter will natively compile and build the perfect app for your target audience.

  • How to install EmulationStation on Linux | FOSS Linux

    EmulationStation is a frontend for emulators that gives a GUI (Graphical User Interface) to access all favorite games. It is the frontend for the widely known RetroPie projects that comes pre-configured with more than 30 different emulators for distinct platforms.

    In this article guide, we shall cover the installation process of the EmulationStation on your Linux OS.

  • How to Install Open VM Tools on Debian 10 / 11 - LinuxCapable

    Sometimes you may want to install Debian desktop or server on a virtual machine. However, you may have realized that communication between the host and the VM machine doesn’t exist. Luckily, many distributions now carry the open-source VM tools that can be used for many of the most popular Virtual Machine products such as VMware.

    In the following small tutorial, you will learn how to install these tools on your Debian 10 Buster or Debian 11 Bullseye server or desktop environment.

  • How to install TimescaleDB on Ubuntu 20.04 – VITUX

    If you are looking for a database for analyzing time series data, TimescaleDB might be the best option. TimescaleDB is based on PostgreSQL, but is tuned for speed and scalability when it comes to analyze time series data. It is an open source and free database system provided by the PostgreSQL developers. This database system is very useful when using a real-time monitoring system and a system that requires time series data. In this article we will learn how to install and configure TimescaleDB with PostgreSQL on Ubuntu 20.04.

  • [Updated] Install LXC (Linux Containers) in RHEL, Rocky & AlmaLinux

    LXD is described as the next-generation container and virtual machine manager that offers an immersive for Linux systems running inside containers or as virtual machines.

    It provides images for an inordinate number of Linux distributions with support for a wide selection of storage backends and network types. It also provides the option of installing the images on an individual PC/laptop and even on a cloud instance.

    LXD allows you to manage containers and VMs using three ways. You can leverage the lxc client or command-line tool, a REST API, or even third-party integrations.

  • How to install and use the Exa command on Ubuntu 20.04 - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams

    Hello, friends. In this post, you will learn how to install the Exa command on Ubuntu 20.04. This command adds functionality to another command known throughout Linux as ls So, let’s get started.

  • Security updates for Tuesday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (djvulibre, libzip, monit, novnc, okular, paramiko, postgis, rdflib, ruby2.3, and zziplib), openSUSE (chromium, kafka, and permissions), and SUSE (net-snmp and permissions).

  • How to Detect and Defeat Cryptominers in Your Network [Ed: Microsoft Windows TCO]

    Cryptojacking software can also attempt to blend in by pretending to be a process that belongs to a legitimate application. They can use techniques such as DLL sideloading where a malicious DLL replaces a legitimate DLL. The DLL is called by a bone fide application when it launches, or a doppelgänger application that has been downloaded behind the scenes. Once it is called, the fraudulent DLL launches a cryptomining process. If the high CPU load is noticed and investigated, it appears that a legitimate application is misbehaving and performing in an adverse fashion.

  • Abiola Ajadi: Outreachy-Everyone Struggles! [Ed: Outreachy seems to be picking people who don't know how to code and outsource things to Microsoft's proprietary software instead of promoting Free software]

    Three weeks into my internship and it’s been great so far with Awesome Mentors. I am currently learning a new Language which is Ruby and this is the perfect time to remind myself that everyone struggles! I struggled a bit getting farmiliar with the codebase and pushing my first merge request during the internship. I won’t say i have a perfect understanding of how everything works, but i am learning.

  • Building an ODT on the command line

    Answering my own question Isn't there an easier way to do this?, I wrote a shell script that starts with a YAD form dialog. After I enter the strings in their appropriate form boxes, the script does the three jobs listed above automatically. An unusual aspect of my script is that it creates a formatted ODT without involving a GUI word processor. To do this I use LibreOffice Writer to convert an HTML file to an ODT on the command line. The HTML doesn't have to be up-to-date, either, or use CSS for styling. You and I may have forgotten (or never knew) the HTML of 25 years ago, but it's apparently still in the Writer code base.

  • Design and Web team summary – 3 December 2021

    The Web and design team at Canonical run two-week iterations building and maintaining all of the Canonical websites and product web interfaces. Here are some of the highlights of our completed work from this iteration.

  • Full Circle Weekly News #242

Games Emulation in Slackware and Beyond

  • Steam client update, also fresh Wine, QEMU, MinGW-w64

    It was already a while ago that I refreshed my ‘steamclient‘ package for Slackware. The steamclient package is meant to bootstrap the installation of Valve’s Steam gaming platform on your Slackware computer. The package installs a couple of scripts and a 32-bit Linux runtime based on Ubuntu. When you first start ‘steam’ from the menu or from the X terminal commandline, the client will download a larger set of runtime libraries, including 64-bit support. Onwards, the client will keep its runtime libraries up-to-date automatically, every time it starts up and connects to the Steam servers. The Slackware package has a couple of tweaks because we obviously do not have Ubuntu tools on board. As a result, on Slackware-current (32bit and 64-bit with multilib) Steam works out of the box. The reason for a package refresh is a recent bug report on Valve’s github, about an ALSA related crash on Slackware. The root cause was eventually found and it was part of the customization I added to the steam launcher 6 years ago when we were still on release 14.1 and we did not have pulseaudio as part of the Operating System. So I removed (actually, commented-out) these lines, and that should fix the root cause for that bug. If you do not use Pulseaudio or want to enforce ALSA sound regardless, just un-comment the relevant lines at the top of the ‘/usr/bin/steam’ script again – it’s self-explanatory. I have also refreshed the READMEs for Slackware and additionally removed support for all Slackware versions older than 14.2. To be realistic, I assume that gamers are all on the -current platform already. Have fun playing games on Steam!

  • RPCS3 - Playstation 3 Emulator | Linux.org

    I know the PlayStation 5 is out, but emulators are usually years behind the console. But for some users, the old games are the ones they love the most.

Linux Kernel and Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF)

  • Intel Alder Lake N Audio Support Queued Ahead Of Linux 5.17 - Phoronix

    Queued into the sound subsystem's "for-next" branch ahead of the Linux 5.17 cycle are some Alder Lake audio updates. First up, another variant of Alder Lake P has been added to the hda_intel driver. Alder Lake P support was already in place but another PCI ID ended up being introduced (0x51cd). That's now present for Linux 5.17 and can be easily back-ported if warranted. Meanwhile Alder Lake N is seeing its initial audio support appear for Linux 5.17. The Alder Lake N support is just adding a new PCI ID (0x54c8) and the rule to use the DSP-based Sound Open Firmware (SOF) driver or the plain intel_hda driver for other systems. No other changes for Alder Lake N support are necessary from the sound side.

  • The State of Kubernetes and Cloud-Native Development

    Approximately 5.6 million developers around the world use Kubernetes, according to a recent State of Cloud Native Development Report compiled by SlashData for the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). “This represents a 67% increase from a year ago when, adjusting for a change in the question methodology, there were 3.9 million Kubernetes developers worldwide,” per the CNCF blog. Overall, there are now 6.8 million cloud-native developers. “This includes 4.6M developers using container orchestration tools and 4M developers using serverless platforms; the numbers correspond to 28% and 24% of backend developers, respectively,” the report states.

  • New SlashData report: 5.6 million developers use Kubernetes, an increase of 67% over one year

    Kubernetes has demonstrated impressive growth over the past 12 months – 5.6 million developers use Kubernetes today – according to the most recent State of Cloud Native Development Report developed for CNCF by SlashData. This represents a 67% increase from a year ago when, adjusting for a change in the question methodology, there were 3.9 million Kubernetes developers worldwide. This group now represents 31% of all backend developers, an increase of 4 percentage points in the last year. This is our third time working with SlashData to gain insights on cloud native development. Since then, the global cloud native developer population has also continued to grow. Today there are 6.8 million cloud native developers – 4.6 million using container orchestration tools and 4 million developers using serverless platforms, with an overlap of 1.8 million using both. The first report, published in May 2020, reported 4.7 million cloud native developers, and the second, published in August 2020, saw a big jump to 6.5 million.

