Our Game Picks on Linux for 2021 (including VR)
As is customary every year for us here at Boiling Steam, we got together to list our game picks of 2021 on Linux. Note that most of these games are available on Steam and as such, will likely be on sale during the Steam Winter Sale. If it is, we will add a link to the Steam store page and mention the percentage off (we’ll also let you know if there’s a native Linux version available).
Kernel: Adreno and PFRUT in Linux 5.17
The MSM Direct Rendering Manager driver providing the open-source kernel display/graphics support for Qualcomm Adreno hardware has ready its batch of changes for DRM-Next to appear in Linux 5.17.
The MSM DRM driver updates for Linux 5.17 includes support for the Qualcomm Adreno 506. The Adreno 506 is an aging Qualcomm 5xx design used by the Snapdragon 450, 625, 626, and 632 SoCs. There was previously some A506 display preparations in Linux 5.16 while now for 5.17 the support appears to be ready to go in full. Separately, this pull request also includes DisplayPort support introduced for Snapdragon SC7280 Chromebook boards.
Intel open-source engineers have prepared "PFRUT" support for Platform Firmware Runtime Updates for allowing (U)EFI capsule updates to be performed on capable systems without rebooting the system in order to eliminate downtime.
Intel has worked on PFRUT that is now part of the ACPI specification for allowing platform firmware components to be updated on-the-fly without the need to restart the system. The intent of this is for servers where they need to be "available 100% of the time" and other cases where downtime must be kept to an aboslute minimum. This "pfr_update" driver set for Linux 5.17 introduction seems to be primarily geared for being able to update system firmware in cases of critical bugs or security issues in a timely manner while not introducing any new downtime.
today's howtos
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MongoDB on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, MongoDB is a free and open-source document database designed for ease of application development and scaling. It is classified as a NoSQL database and thus it stores data in flexible, JSON-like documents, meaning fields can vary from document to document and data structure can be changed over time.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the MongoDB NoSQL database program on a Fedora 35.
NGINX is a web server with excellent performance and low memory footprint. NGINX can also be used as a reverse proxy (FastCGI, Apache, uWSGI), as a proxy for mail protocols (IMAP, POP3) and as a load balancer.
In this tutorial, we’ll show you how to install WordPress on AlmaLinux with a LEMP stack.
AlmaLinux is a relatively new Linux distro – an alternative to the old CentOS. It’s an RHEL clone, a downstream build, run by the community, and it’s free. You can easily migrate from CentOS to AlmaLinux using their tools. You can already get an AlmaLinux VPS at some hosting providers like Linode and Vultr.
Apache, also known as Apache HTTP server, has been one of the most widely used web server applications globally for the past few decades. It is a free and open-source web application software maintained by the Apache Software Foundation. Apache provides some powerful features with dynamically loadable modules, easy integration with other software, and handling of static files, among other popular features.
In the tutorial, you will learn how to install and configure Apache (HTTPD) on openSUSE Leap 15 with a free TLS/SSL certificate from Let’s Encrypt.
PGAdmin is a web-based GUI tool used to interact with the Postgres database sessions, both locally and remote servers as well. It is an open-source, powerful, and feature-rich graphical user interface (GUI) administration and management tool for the PostgreSQL database. It provides a powerful user interface that enables you to easily create, manage, maintain and use database objects, by both beginners and experienced Postgres users alike.
pgAdmin 4 supports PostgreSQL 9.2 or later, and runs on Unix and its variants such as Linux, Mac OS X as well as Windows operating systems.
In this article, we will learn how to install pgadmin 4 on Debian 11 server. This guide assumes that you already have Postgres 9.2 installed and set up. If not checkout How to Install and Configure Postgres 14 on Debian 11
Software development is moving to better milestones thanks to Google’s effort in creating open-source UI software applications like Flutter. Flutter’s footprints are applicable in the development of numerous cross-platform applications by referencing a single codebase.
So whether your apps target Windows, Linux, Mac, iOS, and Android users or those used to web platforms, Flutter will natively compile and build the perfect app for your target audience.
EmulationStation is a frontend for emulators that gives a GUI (Graphical User Interface) to access all favorite games. It is the frontend for the widely known RetroPie projects that comes pre-configured with more than 30 different emulators for distinct platforms.
In this article guide, we shall cover the installation process of the EmulationStation on your Linux OS.
Sometimes you may want to install Debian desktop or server on a virtual machine. However, you may have realized that communication between the host and the VM machine doesn’t exist. Luckily, many distributions now carry the open-source VM tools that can be used for many of the most popular Virtual Machine products such as VMware.
In the following small tutorial, you will learn how to install these tools on your Debian 10 Buster or Debian 11 Bullseye server or desktop environment.
If you are looking for a database for analyzing time series data, TimescaleDB might be the best option. TimescaleDB is based on PostgreSQL, but is tuned for speed and scalability when it comes to analyze time series data. It is an open source and free database system provided by the PostgreSQL developers. This database system is very useful when using a real-time monitoring system and a system that requires time series data. In this article we will learn how to install and configure TimescaleDB with PostgreSQL on Ubuntu 20.04.
LXD is described as the next-generation container and virtual machine manager that offers an immersive for Linux systems running inside containers or as virtual machines.
It provides images for an inordinate number of Linux distributions with support for a wide selection of storage backends and network types. It also provides the option of installing the images on an individual PC/laptop and even on a cloud instance.
LXD allows you to manage containers and VMs using three ways. You can leverage the lxc client or command-line tool, a REST API, or even third-party integrations.
Hello, friends. In this post, you will learn how to install the Exa command on Ubuntu 20.04. This command adds functionality to another command known throughout Linux as ls So, let’s get started.
