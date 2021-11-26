Our Game Picks on Linux for 2021 (including VR) As is customary every year for us here at Boiling Steam, we got together to list our game picks of 2021 on Linux. Note that most of these games are available on Steam and as such, will likely be on sale during the Steam Winter Sale. If it is, we will add a link to the Steam store page and mention the percentage off (we’ll also let you know if there’s a native Linux version available).

Kernel: Adreno and PFRUT in Linux 5.17 Linux 5.17 Prepares To Finally Support The Adreno 506, Other MSM DRM Changes - Phoronix The MSM Direct Rendering Manager driver providing the open-source kernel display/graphics support for Qualcomm Adreno hardware has ready its batch of changes for DRM-Next to appear in Linux 5.17. The MSM DRM driver updates for Linux 5.17 includes support for the Qualcomm Adreno 506. The Adreno 506 is an aging Qualcomm 5xx design used by the Snapdragon 450, 625, 626, and 632 SoCs. There was previously some A506 display preparations in Linux 5.16 while now for 5.17 the support appears to be ready to go in full. Separately, this pull request also includes DisplayPort support introduced for Snapdragon SC7280 Chromebook boards.

Intel Readies "PFRUT" For Linux 5.17 To Allow Updating System Firmware Without Rebooting - Phoronix Intel open-source engineers have prepared "PFRUT" support for Platform Firmware Runtime Updates for allowing (U)EFI capsule updates to be performed on capable systems without rebooting the system in order to eliminate downtime. Intel has worked on PFRUT that is now part of the ACPI specification for allowing platform firmware components to be updated on-the-fly without the need to restart the system. The intent of this is for servers where they need to be "available 100% of the time" and other cases where downtime must be kept to an aboslute minimum. This "pfr_update" driver set for Linux 5.17 introduction seems to be primarily geared for being able to update system firmware in cases of critical bugs or security issues in a timely manner while not introducing any new downtime.