Raspberry Pi UPS HAT takes two 18650 batteries (Crowdfunding)
Raspberry Pi UPS solutions have been available for years with products like PiJuice Zero, PiVoyager, or LiFePO4wered/Pi+. But the team at SB Components has designed another UPS HAT for Raspberry Pi with a holder for two 18650 batteries.
The HAT is designed for 5V operation up to 2.5A, connects with the Raspberry Pi SBC through the I2C bus from the 40-pin GPIO header, and is equipped with a 0.91-inch OLED for information display.
We do our best to predict what will happen in 2022, and own up to what we thought might happen in 2021.
The dangerous activity, known as "the penny challenge", began circulating on TikTok and other social media websites about a year ago.
Brian Lunduke, the “Linux Sucks” guy who was once known as “The Linux Tycoon” (a moniker he swears wasn’t his idea), has come up with a way to harness the non-fungible token craze for the good of Linux and open source.
With tongue only partly in cheek, he announced on The Lunduke Journal of Technology on Monday that he has launched a “Tux on Tour” campaign to raise money for Linux and open source projects.
With year two of the COVID era drawing to a close, here is a look back on some of the most interesting open source developments of 2021. Let’s hope the new Omicron wave of working from home creates some amazing new projects — and ends soon.
Gaming performance may differ between Windows and Linux so the choice of OS will likely depend on whether the desired games have ‘native’ versions or are supported by an appropriate compatibility layer.
However, increasing the memory appears to improve gaming performance on AMD mini PCs with notable FPS increments especially under Windows whereas no perceptible improvements were observed on Intel mini PCs. Whether these findings justify the extra expense of purchasing more memory is debatable. However, if you have it available it makes sense to use it.
Zsh is particularly powerful when you need some good old expansions. It supports common ones used by Bash too, and add many flags and modifiers on top. It comes in handy to manipulate quickly your commands without writing boring shell scripts.
We’ll see, in this article, what we can do with Zsh expansions, and more specifically:
How to use glob operators and globbing flags.
What glob qualifiers we can use to expand filenames.
How to expand the Zsh history and how to modify these expansions.
How to expand parameters, using modifiers and flags.
The Dancer Core Team has done our best to look at this every which way and cover all potential issues and use cases, but we're sure to have missed something here or there. So take a look and let us know. Your feedback is welcome - please add comments, feedback, and suggestions on the issue.
Most of my readers are probably aware of the Y2038 issue by now. If not, it refers to 3:14:07 UTC on January 19, 2038, when 32-bit time_t will overflow. The Linux kernel has internally switched to 64-bit timekeeping several years ago, and Alpine made the jump to 64-bit time_t with the release of Alpine 3.13.
In the GNU/Linux world, the GNU libc started to support 64-bit time_t in version 2.34. Unfortunately for the rest of us, the approach they have used to support 64-bit time_t is technically deficient, following in the footsteps of other never-fully-completed transitions.
Cockpit is a free remote server manager that is lightweight and easy to use for GNU/Linux servers. Cockpit is a web-based graphical interface for servers intended for people new to Linux to the experts such as sysadmins. Cockpit makes Linux discoverable, allowing anyone using the software to perform tasks such as start containers, administer storage, configure networks, and inspect logs.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install or enable Cockpit on CentOS 8 Stream.
Rust is an open-source programming language that focuses on speed, memory safety, and parallelism. Developers use Rust to create a wide range of new software applications, such as game engines, operating systems, file systems, browser components, and simulation engines for virtual reality. Rust is syntactically similar to C++ but can guarantee memory safety by using a borrow checker for validating references.
For users, especially developers wanting to try out Rust Programming language, you will know how to install Rust Programming Language on CentOS 8 Stream.
I recently noticed that my Arch Linux desktop system will not update/upgrade to the latest version. I thought there wasn't any new updates yet. I visited Arch Linux website and noticed that there are plenty of updates are already available. But, whenever I try to update my Arch Linux system, I keep getting the following message every time.
Git is a mature, actively maintained open source project initially developed in 2005 by Linus Torvalds, the famous Linux operating system kernel creator. Git is designed for developers that need a pretty straightforward version control system. Most software is collaborative efforts and sometimes can have hundreds of people with commits working on software development projects. It is essential to track these commits customarily done in branches in most projects before being merged into the master for release. It is easy to review and track down any incorrect commits and revert, leading to a much easier development if anything goes wrong.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Git on CentOS 8 Stream in various methods.
The PowerTools repository is a container that contains many packages, libraries, and developer tools for either creating from source or installing applications. Most repositories rely on the PowerTools to be enabled, including the most popular Extra packages for the Enterprise Linux repository.
In the following tutorial, you will quickly install the EPEL repository and enable PowerTools on your CentOS 8 Stream system.
