Gamestonk Terminal - investment research tool
Python is one of the finest open source languages for data scientists mainly because of its incredibly powerful ecosystem with its huge array of machine learning/deep learning libraries, and powerful visualization software. To get a flavour of the ecosystem, check out our recommended Python Deep Learning and Python Visualization software.
One of the many use cases for the Python ecosystem is in the field of investment research. Can’t see the wood from the trees? Are you uncertain of the next investment decision to make? Step forward Gamestonk Terminal.
Gamestonk Terminal provides a modern Python-based integrated environment for financial investment research. It aims to provide a comprehensive tool to help make better investment decisions. This terminal-based tool is free and open source software written in Python.
