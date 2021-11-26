The icon view is dead, long live the icon view!
Porting Files to GTK 4 has been helping me learn and appreciate even more the legacy of the nautilus software package. Its two-decades-long history is closely entangled with the history of the GNOME project.
As I prepare to merge the removal of more than 20 thousand lines of code, I’ve decided to stop and pay some tribute to the legacy widget that’s about to be decommissioned.
[...]
At some point renamed/forked to FooCanvas and later EelCanvas, this base widget continued to serve as the fundamental base for the GNOME desktop files and file browser’s icon view across major versions.
However, as GNOME 3 no longer featured icons on desktop, a free-position canvas was no longer required. Various efforts were made to implement a less complex grid view, but the canvas refused to be dethroned easily.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 433 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Top 13 open-source WebRTC projects to build Video conferencing and calling apps
WebRTC is an open-source framework that enables real-time communications for the web through your web browser. In contrast, it is the basic protocol that allows web apps and websites to capture and stream videos and audio and exchange data between web browsers. WebRTC is created first by Google to make peer-to-peer communication possible for web browsers and mobile apps, leading to dozens of video and audio communication apps that we use every day. It is a free and open-source project, which means it does not require any cost to run and use it Another Advantage for WebRTC is it is fast, and because, unlike UDP-based apps, it does not require any handshake between the client and the server.
Android Leftovers
Gamestonk Terminal - investment research tool
Python is one of the finest open source languages for data scientists mainly because of its incredibly powerful ecosystem with its huge array of machine learning/deep learning libraries, and powerful visualization software. To get a flavour of the ecosystem, check out our recommended Python Deep Learning and Python Visualization software. One of the many use cases for the Python ecosystem is in the field of investment research. Can’t see the wood from the trees? Are you uncertain of the next investment decision to make? Step forward Gamestonk Terminal. Gamestonk Terminal provides a modern Python-based integrated environment for financial investment research. It aims to provide a comprehensive tool to help make better investment decisions. This terminal-based tool is free and open source software written in Python.
Raspberry Pi UPS HAT takes two 18650 batteries (Crowdfunding)
Raspberry Pi UPS solutions have been available for years with products like PiJuice Zero, PiVoyager, or LiFePO4wered/Pi+. But the team at SB Components has designed another UPS HAT for Raspberry Pi with a holder for two 18650 batteries. The HAT is designed for 5V operation up to 2.5A, connects with the Raspberry Pi SBC through the I2C bus from the 40-pin GPIO header, and is equipped with a 0.91-inch OLED for information display.
Recent comments
15 hours 55 min ago
15 hours 56 min ago
17 hours 29 min ago
17 hours 31 min ago
17 hours 45 min ago
19 hours 39 min ago
1 day 29 min ago
1 day 36 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago