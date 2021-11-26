Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Fun with Telescopes

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 29th of December 2021 01:25:28 PM Filed under
Debian
Sci/Tech

Recently I purchased a small telescope to look at solar spots. When choosing a mount, I checked whether it can be controlled with OSS.

In this context INDI is mentioned everywhere and my desired mount was supported. indi and kstars are already part of Debian, so “apt install”, selecting my mount, …. oh, wait, the menu shows it, but I can not select it.

Ok, that was the time when I learned about the difference of indi and indi-3rdparty. The indi package just contains a few drivers and others are available from a different repository. This split has been done either due to different release cycles of the driver, a different OSS license of it, or just due to binary blobs without source being part of some drivers.

Fine, there are already packages of the 3rdparty-repository available from an Ubuntu PPA, so it should be no problem to add them do Debian as well.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Top 13 open-source WebRTC projects to build Video conferencing and calling apps

WebRTC is an open-source framework that enables real-time communications for the web through your web browser. In contrast, it is the basic protocol that allows web apps and websites to capture and stream videos and audio and exchange data between web browsers. WebRTC is created first by Google to make peer-to-peer communication possible for web browsers and mobile apps, leading to dozens of video and audio communication apps that we use every day. It is a free and open-source project, which means it does not require any cost to run and use it Another Advantage for WebRTC is it is fast, and because, unlike UDP-based apps, it does not require any handshake between the client and the server. Read more

Android Leftovers

Gamestonk Terminal - investment research tool

Python is one of the finest open source languages for data scientists mainly because of its incredibly powerful ecosystem with its huge array of machine learning/deep learning libraries, and powerful visualization software. To get a flavour of the ecosystem, check out our recommended Python Deep Learning and Python Visualization software. One of the many use cases for the Python ecosystem is in the field of investment research. Can’t see the wood from the trees? Are you uncertain of the next investment decision to make? Step forward Gamestonk Terminal. Gamestonk Terminal provides a modern Python-based integrated environment for financial investment research. It aims to provide a comprehensive tool to help make better investment decisions. This terminal-based tool is free and open source software written in Python. Read more

Raspberry Pi UPS HAT takes two 18650 batteries (Crowdfunding)

Raspberry Pi UPS solutions have been available for years with products like PiJuice Zero, PiVoyager, or LiFePO4wered/Pi+. But the team at SB Components has designed another UPS HAT for Raspberry Pi with a holder for two 18650 batteries. The HAT is designed for 5V operation up to 2.5A, connects with the Raspberry Pi SBC through the I2C bus from the 40-pin GPIO header, and is equipped with a 0.91-inch OLED for information display. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6