Run Distrobox on Fedora Linux - Fedora Magazine
Distrobox is a tool that allows you to create and manage container-based development environments without root privileges.
Distrobox can use either podman or docker to create containers using the Linux distribution of your choice.
The created container will be tightly integrated with the host, allowing sharing of the HOME directory of the user, external storage, external USB devices, graphical apps (X11/Wayland), and audio.
As a project, it is inspired by Container Toolbx (all the props to them!), but it aims to have broader compatibility with hosts and containers, without having to require a dedicated image to use in Distrobox.
How to Determine the File System Type in Linux (Ext2, Ext3, or Ext4)? - TREND OCEANS
Linux is an ocean of different kinds of file systems. Some distributions ship Ext4 as the default file system, while distributions like RedHat stick with an XFS.
Besides Ext4 and XFS, there are around 10+ file systems in Linux with unique features and few drawbacks. To know, your Linux system is running in which type of file system use the below method.
How To Install RStudio IDE on Fedora 35 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install RStudio IDE on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, RStudio provides free and open-source tools for R and enterprise-ready professional software for data science teams to develop and share their work at scale. RStudio makes it easier to write Python, Shell, SQL scripts with syntax highlighting, code completion, and smart indentation.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of RStudio IDE on a Fedora 35.
How to install Mongodb Server on Linux mint 18 | 19 | 20 - Linux Shout
Steps and commands to install the latest version of MongoDB server and client on Linux Mint 18, 19, and 20 using the command terminal.
What is MongoDB? MongoDB is an open-source database that is different from Oracle MySQL, Microsoft SQL, and other popular SQL database servers. Because this one is based on a non-relational document model. That’s why we called NoSQL database (NoSQL = Not-only-SQL) and makes it differs fundamentally from conventional relational databases. The meaning of its name is “humongous” founded by developer Eliot Horowitz in 2009.
MongoDB is available in both community and Enterprise editions. The community version is good for SMBs, developers, individuals for testing and learning; whereas the enterprises with a heavy workload and require large-scale implementation should go for the Enterprise version. In the enterprise version, the user will get Technical support, Kubernetes Integration, advanced access control, and data security, LDAP Proxy Authentication, Encryption at Rest, Auditing, Kerberos Authentication, and other features…
Top 13 open-source WebRTC projects to build Video conferencing and calling apps
WebRTC is an open-source framework that enables real-time communications for the web through your web browser. In contrast, it is the basic protocol that allows web apps and websites to capture and stream videos and audio and exchange data between web browsers. WebRTC is created first by Google to make peer-to-peer communication possible for web browsers and mobile apps, leading to dozens of video and audio communication apps that we use every day. It is a free and open-source project, which means it does not require any cost to run and use it Another Advantage for WebRTC is it is fast, and because, unlike UDP-based apps, it does not require any handshake between the client and the server.
Android Leftovers
Gamestonk Terminal - investment research tool
Python is one of the finest open source languages for data scientists mainly because of its incredibly powerful ecosystem with its huge array of machine learning/deep learning libraries, and powerful visualization software. To get a flavour of the ecosystem, check out our recommended Python Deep Learning and Python Visualization software. One of the many use cases for the Python ecosystem is in the field of investment research. Can’t see the wood from the trees? Are you uncertain of the next investment decision to make? Step forward Gamestonk Terminal. Gamestonk Terminal provides a modern Python-based integrated environment for financial investment research. It aims to provide a comprehensive tool to help make better investment decisions. This terminal-based tool is free and open source software written in Python.
Raspberry Pi UPS HAT takes two 18650 batteries (Crowdfunding)
Raspberry Pi UPS solutions have been available for years with products like PiJuice Zero, PiVoyager, or LiFePO4wered/Pi+. But the team at SB Components has designed another UPS HAT for Raspberry Pi with a holder for two 18650 batteries. The HAT is designed for 5V operation up to 2.5A, connects with the Raspberry Pi SBC through the I2C bus from the 40-pin GPIO header, and is equipped with a 0.91-inch OLED for information display.
