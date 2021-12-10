An Advanced New Year's Message/Greetings From Tux Machines
ABOUT two days from now, depending on your local timezone, 2021 will be over. It's almost December 30th -- 30 minutes away to be precise -- in JST.
2021 was very good to us. We served about 190,000,000 hits, we published about 18,000 nodes, and about half a dozen regular contributors were involved, both behind the scenes and in public. In 2022 we'll turn 18.
Earlier this year we moved our IRC channel from the Freenode network to the Techrights network and days ago we published all the IRC logs. They tell quite the story. █
-
- Roy Schestowitz's blog
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 412 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
An Advanced New Year's Message/Greetings From Tux MachinesABOUT two days from now, depending on your local timezone, 2021 will be over. It's almost December 30th -- 30 minutes away to be precise -- in JST. 2021 was very good to us. We served about 190,000,000 hits, we published about 18,000 nodes, and about half a dozen regular contributors were involved, both behind the scenes and in public. In 2022 we'll turn 18. Earlier this year we moved our IRC channel from the Freenode network to the Techrights network and days ago we published all the IRC logs. They tell quite the story. █
today's howtos
Fun with Telescopes
Recently I purchased a small telescope to look at solar spots. When choosing a mount, I checked whether it can be controlled with OSS. In this context INDI is mentioned everywhere and my desired mount was supported. indi and kstars are already part of Debian, so “apt install”, selecting my mount, …. oh, wait, the menu shows it, but I can not select it. Ok, that was the time when I learned about the difference of indi and indi-3rdparty. The indi package just contains a few drivers and others are available from a different repository. This split has been done either due to different release cycles of the driver, a different OSS license of it, or just due to binary blobs without source being part of some drivers. Fine, there are already packages of the 3rdparty-repository available from an Ubuntu PPA, so it should be no problem to add them do Debian as well.
The icon view is dead, long live the icon view!
Porting Files to GTK 4 has been helping me learn and appreciate even more the legacy of the nautilus software package. Its two-decades-long history is closely entangled with the history of the GNOME project. As I prepare to merge the removal of more than 20 thousand lines of code, I’ve decided to stop and pay some tribute to the legacy widget that’s about to be decommissioned. [...] At some point renamed/forked to FooCanvas and later EelCanvas, this base widget continued to serve as the fundamental base for the GNOME desktop files and file browser’s icon view across major versions. However, as GNOME 3 no longer featured icons on desktop, a free-position canvas was no longer required. Various efforts were made to implement a less complex grid view, but the canvas refused to be dethroned easily.
Recent comments
17 hours 55 min ago
17 hours 57 min ago
19 hours 30 min ago
19 hours 31 min ago
19 hours 46 min ago
21 hours 40 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago