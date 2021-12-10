An Advanced New Year's Message/Greetings From Tux Machines A BOUT two days from now, depending on your local timezone, 2021 will be over. It's almost December 30th -- 30 minutes away to be precise -- in JST. 2021 was very good to us. We served about 190,000,000 hits, we published about 18,000 nodes, and about half a dozen regular contributors were involved, both behind the scenes and in public. In 2022 we'll turn 18. Earlier this year we moved our IRC channel from the Freenode network to the Techrights network and days ago we published all the IRC logs. They tell quite the story. █

today's howtos Run Distrobox on Fedora Linux - Fedora Magazine Distrobox is a tool that allows you to create and manage container-based development environments without root privileges. Distrobox can use either podman or docker to create containers using the Linux distribution of your choice. The created container will be tightly integrated with the host, allowing sharing of the HOME directory of the user, external storage, external USB devices, graphical apps (X11/Wayland), and audio. As a project, it is inspired by Container Toolbx (all the props to them!), but it aims to have broader compatibility with hosts and containers, without having to require a dedicated image to use in Distrobox.

How to Determine the File System Type in Linux (Ext2, Ext3, or Ext4)? - TREND OCEANS Linux is an ocean of different kinds of file systems. Some distributions ship Ext4 as the default file system, while distributions like RedHat stick with an XFS. Besides Ext4 and XFS, there are around 10+ file systems in Linux with unique features and few drawbacks. To know, your Linux system is running in which type of file system use the below method.

How To Install RStudio IDE on Fedora 35 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install RStudio IDE on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, RStudio provides free and open-source tools for R and enterprise-ready professional software for data science teams to develop and share their work at scale. RStudio makes it easier to write Python, Shell, SQL scripts with syntax highlighting, code completion, and smart indentation. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of RStudio IDE on a Fedora 35.

How to install Mongodb Server on Linux mint 18 | 19 | 20 - Linux Shout Steps and commands to install the latest version of MongoDB server and client on Linux Mint 18, 19, and 20 using the command terminal. What is MongoDB? MongoDB is an open-source database that is different from Oracle MySQL, Microsoft SQL, and other popular SQL database servers. Because this one is based on a non-relational document model. That’s why we called NoSQL database (NoSQL = Not-only-SQL) and makes it differs fundamentally from conventional relational databases. The meaning of its name is “humongous” founded by developer Eliot Horowitz in 2009. MongoDB is available in both community and Enterprise editions. The community version is good for SMBs, developers, individuals for testing and learning; whereas the enterprises with a heavy workload and require large-scale implementation should go for the Enterprise version. In the enterprise version, the user will get Technical support, Kubernetes Integration, advanced access control, and data security, LDAP Proxy Authentication, Encryption at Rest, Auditing, Kerberos Authentication, and other features…