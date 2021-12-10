GNU Serveez 0.3.1 available release notes: Quick-fix release. README excerpt: GNU Serveez is a server framework. It provides routines and help for implementing IP-based servers (currently TCP, UDP and ICMP). It supports named pipes for all connection-oriented protocols. We think it is worth the effort because many people need server functionality within their applications. However, many people experience problems with select(2) or poll(2) loops, and with non-blocking operations. GNU Serveez demonstrates various aspects of advanced network programming in a portable manner. It is known to compile and run on GNU/Linux systems, as well as on other 32-bit and 64-bit flavours of Unix and on Microsoft Windows (9x/ME/NT/2000/XP). You can use it for implementing your own servers or for understanding how certain network services and operations work. NEWS for 0.3.1 (2021-12-11): - build regression fixed Part of the documentation build process uses programs to scan both Scheme and C files for "doc strings" (actually, comments). The Serveez 0.3.0 (2021-12-06) release introduced a bug whereby the Scheme-scanning program was passed a flag that is only valid for the C-scanning program. Result: FTBFS (sometimes). - URLs now predominantly https The world is less trusting, alas. Docs and ‘--version’ output updated, as well as all the copyright notices in the source (of course). URLs found in ChangeLog files are the same. - bootstrap/maintenance tools upgraded: Guile-BAUX 20211208.0839.a5245e7 GNU gnulib 2021-12-10 21:54:54 as before: GNU Texinfo 6.8 GNU Autoconf 2.71 GNU Automake 1.16.5 GNU Libtool 2.4.6 tarballs and detached signature: https://ftpmirror.gnu.org/serveez/serveez-0.3.1.tar.lz https://ftpmirror.gnu.org/serveez/serveez-0.3.1.tar.lz.sig source code: https://git.savannah.gnu.org/cgit/serveez.git?h=p homepage: https://www.gnu.org/software/serveez/ -- Thien-Thi Nguyen ----------------------------------------------- (defun responsep (query) ; (2021) Software Libero (pcase (context query) ; = Dissenso Etico (`(technical ,ml) (correctp ml)) ...)) 748E A0E8 1CB8 A748 9BFA --------------------------------------- 6CE4 6703 2224 4C80 7502

AMD AOCC 3.2 vs. GCC vs. Clang Compiler Performance On Zen 3 Earlier this month AMD released AOCC 3.2 as the newest version of their LLVM/Clang-based compiler focused on delivering optimized Zen performance. With our initial AMD AOCC 3.2 benchmarks on Zen 3, there is nice incremental improvement compared to the prior 3.x releases. But how does this AMD-optimized compiler stack up against the upstream LLVM Clang and GCC compilers? Here is a look at the AMD AOCC performance against the current Clang and GCC C/C++ compilers. This round of compiler testing was carried out on the frequency-oprimized AMD EPYC 72F3 (Zen 3) server processor with Supermicro H12SSL-i motherboard, 8 x 16GB DDR4-3200 memory, and running Ubuntu 21.04 with the Linux 5.14 kernel. Following the AOCC 3.0 / 3.1 / 3.2 compiler benchmarks, the comparison was extended to include LLVM Clang 12.0.1, LLVM Clang 13.0.1, GCC 10.3, GCC 11.2, and GCC 12.0 in its current development form. While testing all of these compilers with their release builds, the CFLAGS/CXXFLAGS were set to "-O3 -march=native" throughout. The main focus of this testing is seeing how AMD's in-house AOCC downstream of LLVM/Clang is performing against the common GCC and Clang releases for the performance of the resulting binaries from these compilers. AOCC has also been maturing its Fortran support with the FLANG front-end and comparison tests that will come in due course with the LLVM FLANG support still maturing.