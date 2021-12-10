Stable Kernels: 5.15.12, 5.10.89, 5.4.169, 4.19.223, 4.14.260, 4.9.295, and 4.4.297
I'm announcing the release of the 5.15.12 kernel. All users of the 5.15 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.15.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.15.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-h
Also: Linux 5.10.89
Clearly, XeroLinux isn't for the new user. Anyone who prefers their desktops work with a certain level of reliability will want to steer clear of this entry. But if you love eye candy and you don't mind spending a bit of extra time getting things to work, XeroLinux might be just the sidetrack from the standard-issue desktop. This is one of those distributions that I sincerely hope continues growing. Even with the issues, what Anindo Neel Dutta has done is impressive. XeroLinux has the makings of what could be the most beautiful Linux desktop on the market. If he can work out some of the quirks, he'll have something special on his hands.
Still based on the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system series, the Ubuntu Touch OTA-21 update is yet another bugfix release that fixes various issues reported by users from previous OTA updates. For example, it fixes support for setting up a Google account, it fixes microphone access in the default web browser, and fixes a weird animation issue in Clock app’s timer mode that occurred when the clock hands were moved across the 12-hour clock position.
release notes: Quick-fix release. README excerpt: GNU Serveez is a server framework. It provides routines and help for implementing IP-based servers (currently TCP, UDP and ICMP). It supports named pipes for all connection-oriented protocols. We think it is worth the effort because many people need server functionality within their applications. However, many people experience problems with select(2) or poll(2) loops, and with non-blocking operations. GNU Serveez demonstrates various aspects of advanced network programming in a portable manner. It is known to compile and run on GNU/Linux systems, as well as on other 32-bit and 64-bit flavours of Unix and on Microsoft Windows (9x/ME/NT/2000/XP). You can use it for implementing your own servers or for understanding how certain network services and operations work. NEWS for 0.3.1 (2021-12-11): - build regression fixed Part of the documentation build process uses programs to scan both Scheme and C files for "doc strings" (actually, comments). The Serveez 0.3.0 (2021-12-06) release introduced a bug whereby the Scheme-scanning program was passed a flag that is only valid for the C-scanning program. Result: FTBFS (sometimes). - URLs now predominantly https The world is less trusting, alas. Docs and ‘--version’ output updated, as well as all the copyright notices in the source (of course). URLs found in ChangeLog files are the same. - bootstrap/maintenance tools upgraded: Guile-BAUX 20211208.0839.a5245e7 GNU gnulib 2021-12-10 21:54:54 as before: GNU Texinfo 6.8 GNU Autoconf 2.71 GNU Automake 1.16.5 GNU Libtool 2.4.6 tarballs and detached signature: https://ftpmirror.gnu.org/serveez/serveez-0.3.1.tar.lz https://ftpmirror.gnu.org/serveez/serveez-0.3.1.tar.lz.sig source code: https://git.savannah.gnu.org/cgit/serveez.git?h=p homepage: https://www.gnu.org/software/serveez/ -- Thien-Thi Nguyen ----------------------------------------------- (defun responsep (query) ; (2021) Software Libero (pcase (context query) ; = Dissenso Etico (`(technical ,ml) (correctp ml)) ...)) 748E A0E8 1CB8 A748 9BFA --------------------------------------- 6CE4 6703 2224 4C80 7502
