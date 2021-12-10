Clearly, XeroLinux isn't for the new user. Anyone who prefers their desktops work with a certain level of reliability will want to steer clear of this entry. But if you love eye candy and you don't mind spending a bit of extra time getting things to work, XeroLinux might be just the sidetrack from the standard-issue desktop. This is one of those distributions that I sincerely hope continues growing. Even with the issues, what Anindo Neel Dutta has done is impressive. XeroLinux has the makings of what could be the most beautiful Linux desktop on the market. If he can work out some of the quirks, he'll have something special on his hands.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-21 Arrives on January 5th, 2022, with Redesigned Greeter, More Fixes Still based on the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system series, the Ubuntu Touch OTA-21 update is yet another bugfix release that fixes various issues reported by users from previous OTA updates. For example, it fixes support for setting up a Google account, it fixes microphone access in the default web browser, and fixes a weird animation issue in Clock app’s timer mode that occurred when the clock hands were moved across the 12-hour clock position.