How To Connect QEMU Host-Guest Networks Made Easy
This tutorial will explain for QEMU virtual machine users how you can make two-ways network connection between host and guest on Ubuntu Desktop. This enables internet access automatically for the guest if available on the host. This tutorial gives you an example exercise, that is, to remote login with SSH from host to guest and reversely from guest to host. Now let's start!
How To Install Icinga on Linux Mint 20 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Icinga on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Icinga is an open-source computer system and network monitoring application. It is one of the most popular monitoring tools on the internet that provides high availability and distributed monitoring. Icinga 2 has a user-friendly web interface, but it also comes with a command-line interface that can be used for monitoring.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Icinga 2 monitoring tool on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).
How to install Manjaro 21.2.0 - Invidious
In this video, I am going to show how to install Manjaro 21.2.0.
How to Find Vulnerabilities In Containers and Files With Grype – CloudSavvy IT
Grype is an open-source vulnerability scanner that finds weaknesses within container images and filesystem directories. Grype is developed by Anchore but works as a standalone binary that’s easier to get to grips with than the Anchore Engine.
Known vulnerabilities make their way into your software via outdated operating system packages, compromised programming language dependencies, and insecure base images. Actively scanning your artifacts keeps you informed of issues before malicious actors find them. Here’s how to use Grype to find problems in your code and containers.
How to Install and Test Parrot OS in VirtualBox
Parrot OS lays a heavy focus on providing extensive security and penetration testing capabilities to the end-users. Even though most advanced users might only use Kali Linux for their pen testing needs, the reality is that Parrot OS is an equally efficient operating system that is useful as a privacy-focused distro.
Since Parrot OS draws its inspiration from Debian, the Linux distro continues to be easy to install for users. It inherits some intelligent features from its counterparts, including the APT package manager and a full-fledged suite of penetration testing and privacy tools.
To test Parrot OS, you can install the distro on Oracle’s VirtualBox.
How to install memcached on OpenSUSE / SUSE Linux - nixCraft
While working with the client’s system, I noticed that the database would come under load due to increased demand. After reviewing the code, the developer and I conclude that something like memcached will improve performance by caching queries. This page explains how to install a memcached server on OpenSUSE or SUSE enterprise Linux server using the ssh command.
Still working with gnome boxes -- Unixcop
A couple of weeks ago, I’ve wrote an article about how I’m (kinda) in love with gnome boxes. Well, I’m still working with gnome boxes every day. And that simpleness I’m kinda in love to comes with a cost: to do some things are the exact opposite to simple.
Here’s a small list of things that annoyed me and how I’ve solved it.
New Linux Update to Allow BIOS Updates Without a Reboot
PFRUT should work very similarly to how you'd normally update a BIOS through Windows or Linux, where the updating process is done through the operating system instead of doing it through the system BIOS directly. But with PFRUT, the operating system will be responsible for executing the entire update process. Whereas, with normal BIOS updates, Windows or Linux will only be responsible for uploading the BIOS and preparing it before restarting and handing off the new BIOS to the motherboard for updating.
GoboLinux Is a Linux Distro Unlike Any Other
There are many Linux distros out there, but GoboLinux is a different kind of beast. It is an alternative Linux distribution that redefines the entire filesystem hierarchy. GoboLinux is a Linux distribution which is built from scratch. It was created back in 2002 out of a desire to try new approaches in the Linux distribution design space. Unfortunately, nearly 20 years later, judging by the popularity of the distribution, we can conclude that the experiment was not successful. Let’s start with the installation process. When you boot up the downloaded ISO file, you will see CLI interface. Then you need to write the startx command and the graphical user interface with the Awesome WM (it’s a tiling window manager) will appear.
