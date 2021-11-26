Language Selection

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 29th of December 2021 07:55:48 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • How To Connect QEMU Host-Guest Networks Made Easy

    This tutorial will explain for QEMU virtual machine users how you can make two-ways network connection between host and guest on Ubuntu Desktop. This enables internet access automatically for the guest if available on the host. This tutorial gives you an example exercise, that is, to remote login with SSH from host to guest and reversely from guest to host. Now let's start!

  • How To Install Icinga on Linux Mint 20 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Icinga on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Icinga is an open-source computer system and network monitoring application. It is one of the most popular monitoring tools on the internet that provides high availability and distributed monitoring. Icinga 2 has a user-friendly web interface, but it also comes with a command-line interface that can be used for monitoring.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Icinga 2 monitoring tool on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).

  • How to install Manjaro 21.2.0 - Invidious

    In this video, I am going to show how to install Manjaro 21.2.0.

  • How to Find Vulnerabilities In Containers and Files With Grype – CloudSavvy IT

    Grype is an open-source vulnerability scanner that finds weaknesses within container images and filesystem directories. Grype is developed by Anchore but works as a standalone binary that’s easier to get to grips with than the Anchore Engine.

    Known vulnerabilities make their way into your software via outdated operating system packages, compromised programming language dependencies, and insecure base images. Actively scanning your artifacts keeps you informed of issues before malicious actors find them. Here’s how to use Grype to find problems in your code and containers.

  • How to Install and Test Parrot OS in VirtualBox

    Parrot OS lays a heavy focus on providing extensive security and penetration testing capabilities to the end-users. Even though most advanced users might only use Kali Linux for their pen testing needs, the reality is that Parrot OS is an equally efficient operating system that is useful as a privacy-focused distro.

    Since Parrot OS draws its inspiration from Debian, the Linux distro continues to be easy to install for users. It inherits some intelligent features from its counterparts, including the APT package manager and a full-fledged suite of penetration testing and privacy tools.

    To test Parrot OS, you can install the distro on Oracle’s VirtualBox.

  • How to install memcached on OpenSUSE / SUSE Linux - nixCraft

    While working with the client’s system, I noticed that the database would come under load due to increased demand. After reviewing the code, the developer and I conclude that something like memcached will improve performance by caching queries. This page explains how to install a memcached server on OpenSUSE or SUSE enterprise Linux server using the ssh command.

  • Still working with gnome boxes -- Unixcop

    A couple of weeks ago, I’ve wrote an article about how I’m (kinda) in love with gnome boxes. Well, I’m still working with gnome boxes every day. And that simpleness I’m kinda in love to comes with a cost: to do some things are the exact opposite to simple.

    Here’s a small list of things that annoyed me and how I’ve solved it.

New Linux Update to Allow BIOS Updates Without a Reboot

PFRUT should work very similarly to how you'd normally update a BIOS through Windows or Linux, where the updating process is done through the operating system instead of doing it through the system BIOS directly. But with PFRUT, the operating system will be responsible for executing the entire update process. Whereas, with normal BIOS updates, Windows or Linux will only be responsible for uploading the BIOS and preparing it before restarting and handing off the new BIOS to the motherboard for updating. Read more

GoboLinux Is a Linux Distro Unlike Any Other

There are many Linux distros out there, but GoboLinux is a different kind of beast. It is an alternative Linux distribution that redefines the entire filesystem hierarchy. GoboLinux is a Linux distribution which is built from scratch. It was created back in 2002 out of a desire to try new approaches in the Linux distribution design space. Unfortunately, nearly 20 years later, judging by the popularity of the distribution, we can conclude that the experiment was not successful. Let’s start with the installation process. When you boot up the downloaded ISO file, you will see CLI interface. Then you need to write the startx command and the graphical user interface with the Awesome WM (it’s a tiling window manager) will appear. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Destination Linux 258: Linux in 2021: Year In Review!

    This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we’re going to take a look back at this year in Linux. There are so many amazing things that happened with Linux and we’re going to cover all the highlights. Then we’re going to discuss the future of the Linux Desktop in Virtual Reality! Plus we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux. So whether you’re brand new to Linux and open source or a guru of sudo. This is the podcast for you.

  • How Does KDE Think? - Kockatoo Tube
  • Mesa 22.0 Zink Lands macOS Build Fix For OpenGL On Vulkan Via MoltenVK On Metal - Phoronix

    Last year there was some work for getting Gallium3D Zink working on macOS for this OpenGL-on-Vulkan implementation to in turn run it atop the MoltenVK library for translating the Vulkan calls to Apple's Metal graphics/compute API. That work fell into disrepair but now the fixed up code for allowing Zink to build on Apple's operating system has been merged into Mesa 22.0.

  • Improved Thermal/Power Management For Intel "Titan Ridge" Thunderbolt Coming To Linux - Phoronix

    For those with systems making use of an Intel "Titan Ridge" Thunderbolt 3 controller, a Linux kernel driver improvement working its way to mainline should yield thermal/power benefits. Intel's Titan Ridge are the JHL7440 / JHL7540 / JHL7340 controllers providing Thunderbolt 3 in some desktop motherboards. Titan Ridge was launched back in 2018 and has been supported in the mainline Linux kernel since that point.

  • 9 Open Source Tech Careers to Consider

    As we close out this challenging year, we look back at the most popular FOSSlife articles of 2021 and look ahead to the opportunities that 2022 may hold. In the coming year, we will continue to provide news and features to keep you informed of the latest open source trends and technologies and continue to build a collection of resources to help you understand the array of opportunities that open source has to offer.

  • Security updates for Wednesday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (firefox-esr, python-gnupg, resiprocate, and ruby-haml), Fedora (mod_auth_mellon), openSUSE (thunderbird), Slackware (wpa_supplicant), and SUSE (gegl).

  • Rats Learn To Play DOOM In This Automated VR Arena | Hackaday

    When we run an article with “DOOM” in the title, it’s typically another example of getting the venerable game running on some minimalist platform. This DOOM-based VR rig for rats, though, is less about hacking DOOM, and more about hacking the rats. What started as a side project for [Viktor Tóth] has evolved into quite a complex apparatus. At the center of the rig is an omnidirectional treadmill comprised of a polystyrene ball about the size of a bowling ball. The ball is free to rotate, with sensors detecting rotation in two axes — it’s basically a big electromechanical mouse upside down. The rat rides at the top of the ball, wearing a harness to keep it from slipping off. A large curved monitor sits right in front of the rat to display the virtual environment, which is a custom DOOM map.

Programming Leftovers

  • Automatic detection of audio device

    What I want is when plugin a USB audio device, that it will be detected, and if it is a sink device launch the Multiple Sound Card Wizard. Yes, I will explain that, but also want to point out a serious potential bug that still exists in woof-CE built pups.

  • Qt 6.2 Web Assembly What's New

    You may have seen the news that we released Web Assembly as Tech Preview in Qt 6.2 LTS a while ago (please find the latest Qt here). This blog post is a Qt6 refresh of a similar post done earlier for Qt 5, starting a series of Qt Web Assembly posts discussing the recent developments on Qt6 side.

  • My new modules in 2021 | Leon Timmermans [blogs.perl.org]

    I had a reasonably productive year, releasing several modules that I think/hope are useful for the wider ecosystem.

  • Perl Weekly Challenge 145: Palindromes

