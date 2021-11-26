Shift6mq is a modular, repairable (and somewhat Linux-friendly) smartphone from Germany
Independent developers have been doing a lot of work to bring support for mainline Linux kernel to devices with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processors, and in a report for TuxPhones, developer Caleb Connolly writes that the Shift6mq is already pretty close to being usable with GNU/Linux distributions like postmarketOS.
Shift sent Connolly a phone for testing, and before it even arrived Connolly was able to work with Shift developer Alexander Martinz to get postmarketOS with a mainline Linux 5.16 kernel booting on the Shift6mq.
WiFi and audio aren’t working yet, but the display, touch screen, and modem are already working. If development continues at this pace, it’s easy to imagine that by the time Android updates are no longer available for the phone, Linux might be a somewhat viable alternative… at least for some users.
