Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 29th of December 2021 11:05:42 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • How to run Unetbootin on Debian 11 Bullseye - Linux Shout

    UNetbootin is an open-source program to install on Windows, Linux, and macOS. It is meant to create bootable USB drives using ISO images. Here we learn the commands to run UNetbootin on Debian 11 Bullseye.

    The “Universal Netboot Installer” – Unetbootin for short – extracts ISO files and changes some of OS installation packages and saves them directly on a USB stick. For example, if you want to run Ubuntu in the Live environment from the USB stick or want to install the OS from the USB stick on the hard drive. Especially for users of laptops or netbooks without an optical drive, UNetbootin offers the option of installing ISO images. In the drop-down menu of this software, under “Distribution”, you will find a whole list of tools and distributions available. In addition to Ubuntu, it supports a large number of distributions, e.g. Fedora, Gentoo, Damn Small Linux, etc.

  • How to install Krita on Elementary OS 6.0 - Invidious

    In this video, we are looking at how to install Krita on Elementary OS 6.0.

  • How to install Wine 6.0.2 on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Wine 6.0.2 or newer on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How to run Windows software on Linux easier with Bottles

    Running Windows programs on Linux can be confusing and complicated. That’s where Bottles comes in. This program can make running Windows programs much more straightforward. Here’s how to use Bottles on your Linux PC.

»

More in Tux Machines

Makulu Now Supports GTK4.0

Shift Debian users may have noticed in Today’s patch that was sent out earlier there was a Big Themes Patch on your System, This Patch made quite a few changes to Themes on the Debian Shift Build. Shift Debian runs on Gnome 41.5 Framework which is slowly moving bit by bit over to GTK4. Users may have noticed a select few Windows that they open did not have the system Theming but instead looked like the default Adwaita theme, this was because until now Makulu lacked GTK4 theme support. Don’t worry, most of the world is still missing GTK4 support, we aren’t alone. Many developers are rushing to add GTK4 support and Today we Delivered on that front. Read more

Shift6mq is a modular, repairable (and somewhat Linux-friendly) smartphone from Germany

Independent developers have been doing a lot of work to bring support for mainline Linux kernel to devices with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processors, and in a report for TuxPhones, developer Caleb Connolly writes that the Shift6mq is already pretty close to being usable with GNU/Linux distributions like postmarketOS. Shift sent Connolly a phone for testing, and before it even arrived Connolly was able to work with Shift developer Alexander Martinz to get postmarketOS with a mainline Linux 5.16 kernel booting on the Shift6mq. WiFi and audio aren’t working yet, but the display, touch screen, and modem are already working. If development continues at this pace, it’s easy to imagine that by the time Android updates are no longer available for the phone, Linux might be a somewhat viable alternative… at least for some users. Read more

New Linux Update to Allow BIOS Updates Without a Reboot

PFRUT should work very similarly to how you'd normally update a BIOS through Windows or Linux, where the updating process is done through the operating system instead of doing it through the system BIOS directly. But with PFRUT, the operating system will be responsible for executing the entire update process. Whereas, with normal BIOS updates, Windows or Linux will only be responsible for uploading the BIOS and preparing it before restarting and handing off the new BIOS to the motherboard for updating. Read more

GoboLinux Is a Linux Distro Unlike Any Other

There are many Linux distros out there, but GoboLinux is a different kind of beast. It is an alternative Linux distribution that redefines the entire filesystem hierarchy. GoboLinux is a Linux distribution which is built from scratch. It was created back in 2002 out of a desire to try new approaches in the Linux distribution design space. Unfortunately, nearly 20 years later, judging by the popularity of the distribution, we can conclude that the experiment was not successful. Let’s start with the installation process. When you boot up the downloaded ISO file, you will see CLI interface. Then you need to write the startx command and the graphical user interface with the Awesome WM (it’s a tiling window manager) will appear. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6