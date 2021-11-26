today's howtos
-
How to run Unetbootin on Debian 11 Bullseye - Linux Shout
UNetbootin is an open-source program to install on Windows, Linux, and macOS. It is meant to create bootable USB drives using ISO images. Here we learn the commands to run UNetbootin on Debian 11 Bullseye.
The “Universal Netboot Installer” – Unetbootin for short – extracts ISO files and changes some of OS installation packages and saves them directly on a USB stick. For example, if you want to run Ubuntu in the Live environment from the USB stick or want to install the OS from the USB stick on the hard drive. Especially for users of laptops or netbooks without an optical drive, UNetbootin offers the option of installing ISO images. In the drop-down menu of this software, under “Distribution”, you will find a whole list of tools and distributions available. In addition to Ubuntu, it supports a large number of distributions, e.g. Fedora, Gentoo, Damn Small Linux, etc.
-
How to install Krita on Elementary OS 6.0 - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at how to install Krita on Elementary OS 6.0.
-
How to install Wine 6.0.2 on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Wine 6.0.2 or newer on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
How to run Windows software on Linux easier with Bottles
Running Windows programs on Linux can be confusing and complicated. That’s where Bottles comes in. This program can make running Windows programs much more straightforward. Here’s how to use Bottles on your Linux PC.
-
