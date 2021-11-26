Makulu Now Supports GTK4.0 Shift Debian users may have noticed in Today’s patch that was sent out earlier there was a Big Themes Patch on your System, This Patch made quite a few changes to Themes on the Debian Shift Build. Shift Debian runs on Gnome 41.5 Framework which is slowly moving bit by bit over to GTK4. Users may have noticed a select few Windows that they open did not have the system Theming but instead looked like the default Adwaita theme, this was because until now Makulu lacked GTK4 theme support. Don’t worry, most of the world is still missing GTK4 support, we aren’t alone. Many developers are rushing to add GTK4 support and Today we Delivered on that front.

Shift6mq is a modular, repairable (and somewhat Linux-friendly) smartphone from Germany Independent developers have been doing a lot of work to bring support for mainline Linux kernel to devices with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processors, and in a report for TuxPhones, developer Caleb Connolly writes that the Shift6mq is already pretty close to being usable with GNU/Linux distributions like postmarketOS. Shift sent Connolly a phone for testing, and before it even arrived Connolly was able to work with Shift developer Alexander Martinz to get postmarketOS with a mainline Linux 5.16 kernel booting on the Shift6mq. WiFi and audio aren’t working yet, but the display, touch screen, and modem are already working. If development continues at this pace, it’s easy to imagine that by the time Android updates are no longer available for the phone, Linux might be a somewhat viable alternative… at least for some users.