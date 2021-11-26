GNOME is Exploring a New ’Quick Settings’ Feature
I’d wager that most people find GNOME Shell easy to use out-of-the-box — after all, simplicity its part of GNOME’s calling card.
But is there room for improvement?
Always, and GNOME’s design team think so too. They’re exploring how to make accessing commonly used settings (like screen brightness, wireless network, and dark mode) in GNOME Shell even easier than it is now. They’ve produced a bunch of mockups and even an animation for the feature they call “quick settings”.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 285 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
2 hours 8 min ago
3 hours 4 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago