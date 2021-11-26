Language Selection

GNOME is Exploring a New ’Quick Settings’ Feature

GNOME

I’d wager that most people find GNOME Shell easy to use out-of-the-box — after all, simplicity its part of GNOME’s calling card.

But is there room for improvement?

Always, and GNOME’s design team think so too. They’re exploring how to make accessing commonly used settings (like screen brightness, wireless network, and dark mode) in GNOME Shell even easier than it is now. They’ve produced a bunch of mockups and even an animation for the feature they call “quick settings”.

Makulu Now Supports GTK4.0

Shift Debian users may have noticed in Today’s patch that was sent out earlier there was a Big Themes Patch on your System, This Patch made quite a few changes to Themes on the Debian Shift Build. Shift Debian runs on Gnome 41.5 Framework which is slowly moving bit by bit over to GTK4. Users may have noticed a select few Windows that they open did not have the system Theming but instead looked like the default Adwaita theme, this was because until now Makulu lacked GTK4 theme support. Don’t worry, most of the world is still missing GTK4 support, we aren’t alone. Many developers are rushing to add GTK4 support and Today we Delivered on that front. Read more

Shift6mq is a modular, repairable (and somewhat Linux-friendly) smartphone from Germany

Independent developers have been doing a lot of work to bring support for mainline Linux kernel to devices with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processors, and in a report for TuxPhones, developer Caleb Connolly writes that the Shift6mq is already pretty close to being usable with GNU/Linux distributions like postmarketOS. Shift sent Connolly a phone for testing, and before it even arrived Connolly was able to work with Shift developer Alexander Martinz to get postmarketOS with a mainline Linux 5.16 kernel booting on the Shift6mq. WiFi and audio aren’t working yet, but the display, touch screen, and modem are already working. If development continues at this pace, it’s easy to imagine that by the time Android updates are no longer available for the phone, Linux might be a somewhat viable alternative… at least for some users. Read more

New Linux Update to Allow BIOS Updates Without a Reboot

PFRUT should work very similarly to how you'd normally update a BIOS through Windows or Linux, where the updating process is done through the operating system instead of doing it through the system BIOS directly. But with PFRUT, the operating system will be responsible for executing the entire update process. Whereas, with normal BIOS updates, Windows or Linux will only be responsible for uploading the BIOS and preparing it before restarting and handing off the new BIOS to the motherboard for updating. Read more

GoboLinux Is a Linux Distro Unlike Any Other

There are many Linux distros out there, but GoboLinux is a different kind of beast. It is an alternative Linux distribution that redefines the entire filesystem hierarchy. GoboLinux is a Linux distribution which is built from scratch. It was created back in 2002 out of a desire to try new approaches in the Linux distribution design space. Unfortunately, nearly 20 years later, judging by the popularity of the distribution, we can conclude that the experiment was not successful. Let’s start with the installation process. When you boot up the downloaded ISO file, you will see CLI interface. Then you need to write the startx command and the graphical user interface with the Awesome WM (it’s a tiling window manager) will appear. Read more

