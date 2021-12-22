today's howtos How to run Unetbootin on Debian 11 Bullseye - Linux Shout UNetbootin is an open-source program to install on Windows, Linux, and macOS. It is meant to create bootable USB drives using ISO images. Here we learn the commands to run UNetbootin on Debian 11 Bullseye. The “Universal Netboot Installer” – Unetbootin for short – extracts ISO files and changes some of OS installation packages and saves them directly on a USB stick. For example, if you want to run Ubuntu in the Live environment from the USB stick or want to install the OS from the USB stick on the hard drive. Especially for users of laptops or netbooks without an optical drive, UNetbootin offers the option of installing ISO images. In the drop-down menu of this software, under “Distribution”, you will find a whole list of tools and distributions available. In addition to Ubuntu, it supports a large number of distributions, e.g. Fedora, Gentoo, Damn Small Linux, etc.

How to install Krita on Elementary OS 6.0 - Invidious In this video, we are looking at how to install Krita on Elementary OS 6.0.

How to install Wine 6.0.2 on a Chromebook Today we are looking at how to install Wine 6.0.2 or newer on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

How to run Windows software on Linux easier with Bottles Running Windows programs on Linux can be confusing and complicated. That’s where Bottles comes in. This program can make running Windows programs much more straightforward. Here’s how to use Bottles on your Linux PC.

When You Could Hear Security Scans Have you ever wondered what a security probe of a computer sounded like? I’d guess probably not, because on the fact of it that doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. But there was a time when I could very clearly discern the sound of a computer being scanned. It sounded like a small mechanical heart beat: Click-click… click-click… click-click… Prior to 2010, I had a computer under my desk with what at the time were not unheard-of properties: Its storage was based on a stack of spinning metal platters (a now-antiquated device known as a “hard drive”), and it had a publicly routable IPv4 address with an unfiltered connection to the Internet. Naturally it ran Linux and an ssh server. As was common in those days, service logging was handled by a syslog daemon. The syslog daemon would sort log messages based on various criteria and record them somewhere. In most simple environments, “somewhere” was simply a file on local storage. When writing to a local file, syslog daemons can be optionally configured to use the fsync() system call to ensure that writes are flushed to disk. Practically speaking, what this meant is that a page of disk-backed memory would be written to the disk as soon as an event occurred that triggered a log message. Because of potential performance implications, fsync() was not typically enabled for most log files. However, due to the more sensitive nature of authentication logs, it was often enabled for /var/log/auth.log.