This $5 dock turns the $17 Sipeed Lichee RV into a fully functional RISC-V computer
The $8 version of the board has a Realtek RTL8723DS wireless chip with support for dual-band 802.11b/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2.
Sipeed says the Lichee RV has at least some support for Debian, Ubuntu, OpenSUSE, Tina Linux, RustSBI, and OpenWRT, but the only operating system that supports keyboard input so far is Debian, suggesting that some of the others are still very much works in progress.
Also: Sipeed Lichee RV RISC-V module gets $5+ carrier board with HDMI and USB ports, optional WiFi
