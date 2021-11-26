This event shall not go unobserved when debating about the future of GNU/Linux. It is plausible to think that the enterprise strategy of companies dealing with GNU/Linux technologies will evolve well beyond the business on certifications, and make bold steps into more aggressive exploitation of their huge “market”, something once was a community and has lost that status.

Even the temporal context has a major role in this equation as this is all happening during the troubled beginning of a decade marked by pandemic: we are witnessing a boost in usage of ICT infrastructure due to COVID with growing investments from both public and private sectors into this market.