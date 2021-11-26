In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Google Chrome on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, Google Chrome is the most popular open-source web browser developed by Google. It runs on Linux, Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. It is a fast and solid browser with a good security record. It has some unique features and is generally pretty light on system resources.

This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Google Chrome web browser on a Fedora 35.