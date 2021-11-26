Open Hardware and Programming Leftovers
-
Build Your Own High-Temp Oven Thermometer | Hackaday
Looking to keep an eye on the temperature inside his wood-fired pizza oven, [Giovanni Bernardo] decided to skip the commercial offerings and build his own high-temperature thermometer using a type-K thermocouple. The end result is a no-nonsense handheld unit with a surprisingly low part count that, at least in theory, can read temperatures as high as 1023.75°C. Though we hope he’ll be pulling the pizza out long before that.
[...]
This takes the input from the thermocouple probe and converts it into a digital signal that can be read over SPI with an Arduino library from Adafruit.
-
Snap-Together Macropad Does It Without Solder
Maybe we’re biased, but we think everyone has a use for a macropad. It’s just a matter of time before a highly personalized set of speed controls starts to sound like a great time-saving device to have around.
Trouble is, macropads are usually kind of expensive to buy outright, and not everyone feels comfortable building keyboards. Okay, so what if you didn’t even have to solder anything? That’s the idea behind [Jan Lunge]’s hand-wired macropad.
You will still want to open a window for ventilation if you build this one, because this macropad requires a lot of 3D printing. What it doesn’t require is glue or screws, because everything snaps together.
-
This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 423
-
Software Development in 2021: Top 10 Stories of the Year
-
Fortran-lang: 2021 in review
With another year behind us, let’s review the progress that the Fortran-lang community has made. If you’re new to Fortran-lang, here’s a quick intro: We’re an open source community that aims to develop modern Fortran tooling and nurture a rich ecosystem of libraries, as well as to provide a friendly, helpful, and inclusive space for newcomers and experienced Fortran programmers to work together. We started in late 2019 and have been going ever since. If you’re first discovering (or re-discovering) Fortran through this article, welcome, and we hope it inspires you to try Fortran for one of your projects. In this article we summarize new developments from 2021, from flagship and new projects to community development and outreach.
-
Android Leftovers
What Is Linux?
If you’re a netizen who likes to explore the depths of everything tech and non-tech, you may have heard about Linux. We saw a lot of tech trends in the year 2021, but Linux was the one topping the charts throughout the year. So, what exactly is Linux? Who uses it and why? Read ahead to clear out all the confusion. Most people think Linux is an operating system, but no, it’s not. It’s a kernel, and it’s used in more than 80% of smart devices today. You’re probably reading this on a device that the Linux Kernel powers. It also fuels servers and every supercomputer in the world today.
3 Best Free and Open Source Bash Static Site Generators
LinuxLinks, like most modern websites, is dynamic in that content is stored in a database and converted into presentation-ready HTML when readers access the site. While we employ built-in server caching which creates static versions of the site, we don’t generate a full, static HTML website based on raw data and a set of templates. However, sometimes a full, static HTML website is desirable. Because HTML pages are all prebuilt, they load extremely quickly in web browsers. There are lots of other advantages of running a full, static HTML website.
This $5 dock turns the $17 Sipeed Lichee RV into a fully functional RISC-V computer
The $8 version of the board has a Realtek RTL8723DS wireless chip with support for dual-band 802.11b/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2. Sipeed says the Lichee RV has at least some support for Debian, Ubuntu, OpenSUSE, Tina Linux, RustSBI, and OpenWRT, but the only operating system that supports keyboard input so far is Debian, suggesting that some of the others are still very much works in progress. Also: Sipeed Lichee RV RISC-V module gets $5+ carrier board with HDMI and USB ports, optional WiFi
