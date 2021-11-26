today's leftovers
-
Mesa 21.3.3 Released With Fixes For Old ATI R300~R500 GPUs, RADV Fixes Too - Phoronix
For those sticking to stable Mesa point releases, Mesa 21.3.3 is out today to close out the year. Notable with Mesa 21.3.3 is the large number of fixes for older ATI Radeon R300 through R500 (X1000 series) GPU fixes with the R300 Gallium3D driver.
Exciting vintage GPU enthusiasts earlier this month was word of a big performance optimization for R300 Gallium3D with that old open-source OpenGL driver for Radeon 9500 through X1000 series graphics cards. That work revolved around NIR-to-TGSI path for making use of the intermediate representation preferred by newer Mesa drivers. Those changes are in Mesa 22.0 for next quarter's stable release and not the current 21.3 stable series.
-
OBS Embraces Flatpak As The Official Package - Invidious
Until recently the only official way to use OBS on Linux was on Ubuntu but coming soon there will be another option and that option will be a flatpak which I'm very excited for
-
Lead or follow? this decade’s dilemma for GNU/Linux based ICT industry
This event shall not go unobserved when debating about the future of GNU/Linux. It is plausible to think that the enterprise strategy of companies dealing with GNU/Linux technologies will evolve well beyond the business on certifications, and make bold steps into more aggressive exploitation of their huge “market”, something once was a community and has lost that status.
Even the temporal context has a major role in this equation as this is all happening during the troubled beginning of a decade marked by pandemic: we are witnessing a boost in usage of ICT infrastructure due to COVID with growing investments from both public and private sectors into this market.
-
Lead or follow? this decade’s dilemma for GNU/Linux based ICT industry
What do we in common is that we are seizing the opportunity to develop an alternative or, even better, we are sharing an opportunity with everyone out there who dares to differ. The investments are coming and the market is growing: the space is there for those who dare to take it and the risks aren’t so high all things considered.
-
Repository purge coming up soon-ish
After I built a fresh Avidemux (see previous post) I realized how many old packages I still have in my repositories. They are taking up space on many server mirrors.
I have decided that I will start a cleansing process, a purge if you want, of all the older stuff. The reason is not just disk space of course. It’s my realization that there may be vulnerabilities in these old packages that I never addressed; and I really hope that people have migrated their machines to Slackware 14.2 (servers or conservative desktop users) or went with -current (modern desktop users, let’s call those).
From time to time, you need to clean house. I myself am infamous for not throwing away anything… just take a look at my attic. So these packages will be gone from online servers, but live on in my own local package archive.
-
Apple aims to prevent defections to Meta with rare $180,000 bonuses for top talent
Last week, the company informed some engineers in silicon design, hardware, and select software and operations groups of the out-of-cycle bonuses, which are being issued as restricted stock units, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The shares vest over four years, providing an incentive to stay at the iPhone maker.
The bonuses, which came as a surprise to those who received them, have ranged from about $50,000 to as much as $180,000 in some cases. Many of the engineers received amounts of roughly $80,000, $100,000 or $120,000 in shares, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the program isn’t public. The perk was presented by managers as a reward for high performers.
-
Three of the best: Security
Network security is still a significant challenge facing APNIC Members, but tastes changed markedly in what they read on the blog between 2020 and 2021. Below are the top three posts related to security for 2021: [...]
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 321 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
What Is Linux?
If you’re a netizen who likes to explore the depths of everything tech and non-tech, you may have heard about Linux. We saw a lot of tech trends in the year 2021, but Linux was the one topping the charts throughout the year. So, what exactly is Linux? Who uses it and why? Read ahead to clear out all the confusion. Most people think Linux is an operating system, but no, it’s not. It’s a kernel, and it’s used in more than 80% of smart devices today. You’re probably reading this on a device that the Linux Kernel powers. It also fuels servers and every supercomputer in the world today.
3 Best Free and Open Source Bash Static Site Generators
LinuxLinks, like most modern websites, is dynamic in that content is stored in a database and converted into presentation-ready HTML when readers access the site. While we employ built-in server caching which creates static versions of the site, we don’t generate a full, static HTML website based on raw data and a set of templates. However, sometimes a full, static HTML website is desirable. Because HTML pages are all prebuilt, they load extremely quickly in web browsers. There are lots of other advantages of running a full, static HTML website.
This $5 dock turns the $17 Sipeed Lichee RV into a fully functional RISC-V computer
The $8 version of the board has a Realtek RTL8723DS wireless chip with support for dual-band 802.11b/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2. Sipeed says the Lichee RV has at least some support for Debian, Ubuntu, OpenSUSE, Tina Linux, RustSBI, and OpenWRT, but the only operating system that supports keyboard input so far is Debian, suggesting that some of the others are still very much works in progress. Also: Sipeed Lichee RV RISC-V module gets $5+ carrier board with HDMI and USB ports, optional WiFi
Recent comments
16 hours 7 min ago
17 hours 2 min ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago