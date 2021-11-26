today's howtos How To Install Google Chrome on Fedora 35 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Google Chrome on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, Google Chrome is the most popular open-source web browser developed by Google. It runs on Linux, Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. It is a fast and solid browser with a good security record. It has some unique features and is generally pretty light on system resources. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Google Chrome web browser on a Fedora 35.

How To Disable HTTP Methods in Apache – TecAdmin The HTTP methods are used to perform create, read, update, and delete (or CRUD) operations. The most common methods are POST, GET, PUT, PATCH, and DELETE. Its good practice to disable methods, which are unused and insecure like PUT, PATCH, and DELETE. This tutorial explains, how to disable HTTP methods for an apache web server.

How to enable the REMI repository on Rocky Linux 8 Hello, friends. With the death of CentOS, many people feel they have to start over. So today, in this short and brief post, you will learn how to enable the REMI repository on Rocky Linux 8.

How to Install or Upgrade PHP 8.1 on Debian - Cloudbooklet PHP 8.1 is the latest PHP version released on 2021. In this guide you are going to learn how to install the latest PHP version which is currently 8.1 on your Debian system or server and configure it with Apache and Nginx. You will also learn how to upgrade your PHP version to latest. This tutorial guides you to configure PHP INI settings, FPM settings, Pools, etc which is more useful for your application to run smooth.

How to Create Sudo User in RHEL, CentOS, Rocky & AlmaLinux The Redhat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) ecosystem hosts several interesting Linux-based OS distributions. The OS pair AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux are exciting replacements for the discontinued CentOS distribution. RHEL 8, AlmaLinux, and Rocky Linux systems are increasingly being sorted after by many Linux users due to the performance footprints they offer.

How to Disable or Enable SSH Root Login and Limit SSH Access Everyone knows that Linux systems come with root user access and by default, root access is enabled for the outside world. For security reasons, it’s not a good idea to have ssh root access enabled for unauthorized users. Because any hacker can try to brute force your password and gain access to your system.

What are Set UID, Get UID, and Sticky Bits in Linux File Permissions? As a Linux novice user, you learn about the permissions and ownership associated with the file and directories. Linux/Unix-like operating systems allow you to set a combination of nine bits permissions to prevent other users from unnecessary files/directory access. Similar to these are special permissions for executable files known as set UID, set GID, and sticky bits. Understanding special permissions can be a bit overwhelming for aspiring Linux administrators. Here you'll learn a little background on the regular file permissions and explains how they differ from special permissions. We also demonstrate SetID, GetID, and sticky bits functionality with examples for a comprehensive understanding.