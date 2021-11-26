Today in Techrights
- My Year as a Digital Vegan — Part VI — The Right Words
- Social Control Media is Out of Control, Now It Censors Microsoft Critics Using Straw Man Arguments and False Pretexts
- Links 30/12/2021: GNOME ‘Quick Settings’ and Linux BIOS Updates Without Reboot
- Microsoft GitHub and Google YouTube Remove Source Code and Video for DOOM Running on IKEA Smart Lamp Due to DMCA Take Down
- [Video] Open Source Initiative (OSI) Board of Directors Chair and Former Treasurer: Half of Our Money Goes to Microsoft Stuff
- IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
- Criticising Microsoft and the OSI is “COVID-19 Misinformation”
- OSI Might be Using COVID-19 to Report Their Critics to Twitter (for Suspension)
- Associates and Enablers of Benoît Battistelli Are Commenting in IP Kat Today
- Under the Leadership of Stefano Maffulli as Executive Director, the OSI is Still Controlled by Microsoft, Promoting Proprietary Software Like GitHub
- Links 29/12/2021: GNU Serveez 0.3.1 and postmarketOS 21.12
- My Year as a Digital Vegan — Part V — Change in Societal Norms and Attitudes
- Response to Latest Call for EPO Strike Contains Lies From Campinos (and Another Warning That Quality of European Patents Has Collapsed)
What Is Linux?
If you’re a netizen who likes to explore the depths of everything tech and non-tech, you may have heard about Linux. We saw a lot of tech trends in the year 2021, but Linux was the one topping the charts throughout the year. So, what exactly is Linux? Who uses it and why? Read ahead to clear out all the confusion. Most people think Linux is an operating system, but no, it’s not. It’s a kernel, and it’s used in more than 80% of smart devices today. You’re probably reading this on a device that the Linux Kernel powers. It also fuels servers and every supercomputer in the world today.
3 Best Free and Open Source Bash Static Site Generators
LinuxLinks, like most modern websites, is dynamic in that content is stored in a database and converted into presentation-ready HTML when readers access the site. While we employ built-in server caching which creates static versions of the site, we don’t generate a full, static HTML website based on raw data and a set of templates. However, sometimes a full, static HTML website is desirable. Because HTML pages are all prebuilt, they load extremely quickly in web browsers. There are lots of other advantages of running a full, static HTML website.
