today's leftovers Mesa 21.3.3 Released With Fixes For Old ATI R300~R500 GPUs, RADV Fixes Too - Phoronix For those sticking to stable Mesa point releases, Mesa 21.3.3 is out today to close out the year. Notable with Mesa 21.3.3 is the large number of fixes for older ATI Radeon R300 through R500 (X1000 series) GPU fixes with the R300 Gallium3D driver. Exciting vintage GPU enthusiasts earlier this month was word of a big performance optimization for R300 Gallium3D with that old open-source OpenGL driver for Radeon 9500 through X1000 series graphics cards. That work revolved around NIR-to-TGSI path for making use of the intermediate representation preferred by newer Mesa drivers. Those changes are in Mesa 22.0 for next quarter's stable release and not the current 21.3 stable series.

OBS Embraces Flatpak As The Official Package - Invidious Until recently the only official way to use OBS on Linux was on Ubuntu but coming soon there will be another option and that option will be a flatpak which I'm very excited for

Lead or follow? this decade’s dilemma for GNU/Linux based ICT industry This event shall not go unobserved when debating about the future of GNU/Linux. It is plausible to think that the enterprise strategy of companies dealing with GNU/Linux technologies will evolve well beyond the business on certifications, and make bold steps into more aggressive exploitation of their huge “market”, something once was a community and has lost that status. Even the temporal context has a major role in this equation as this is all happening during the troubled beginning of a decade marked by pandemic: we are witnessing a boost in usage of ICT infrastructure due to COVID with growing investments from both public and private sectors into this market.

Lead or follow? this decade’s dilemma for GNU/Linux based ICT industry What do we in common is that we are seizing the opportunity to develop an alternative or, even better, we are sharing an opportunity with everyone out there who dares to differ. The investments are coming and the market is growing: the space is there for those who dare to take it and the risks aren’t so high all things considered.

Repository purge coming up soon-ish After I built a fresh Avidemux (see previous post) I realized how many old packages I still have in my repositories. They are taking up space on many server mirrors. I have decided that I will start a cleansing process, a purge if you want, of all the older stuff. The reason is not just disk space of course. It’s my realization that there may be vulnerabilities in these old packages that I never addressed; and I really hope that people have migrated their machines to Slackware 14.2 (servers or conservative desktop users) or went with -current (modern desktop users, let’s call those). From time to time, you need to clean house. I myself am infamous for not throwing away anything… just take a look at my attic. So these packages will be gone from online servers, but live on in my own local package archive.

Apple aims to prevent defections to Meta with rare $180,000 bonuses for top talent Last week, the company informed some engineers in silicon design, hardware, and select software and operations groups of the out-of-cycle bonuses, which are being issued as restricted stock units, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The shares vest over four years, providing an incentive to stay at the iPhone maker. The bonuses, which came as a surprise to those who received them, have ranged from about $50,000 to as much as $180,000 in some cases. Many of the engineers received amounts of roughly $80,000, $100,000 or $120,000 in shares, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the program isn’t public. The perk was presented by managers as a reward for high performers.

Three of the best: Security Network security is still a significant challenge facing APNIC Members, but tastes changed markedly in what they read on the blog between 2020 and 2021. Below are the top three posts related to security for 2021: [...]

Open Hardware and Programming Leftovers Build Your Own High-Temp Oven Thermometer | Hackaday Looking to keep an eye on the temperature inside his wood-fired pizza oven, [Giovanni Bernardo] decided to skip the commercial offerings and build his own high-temperature thermometer using a type-K thermocouple. The end result is a no-nonsense handheld unit with a surprisingly low part count that, at least in theory, can read temperatures as high as 1023.75°C. Though we hope he’ll be pulling the pizza out long before that. [...] This takes the input from the thermocouple probe and converts it into a digital signal that can be read over SPI with an Arduino library from Adafruit.

Snap-Together Macropad Does It Without Solder Maybe we’re biased, but we think everyone has a use for a macropad. It’s just a matter of time before a highly personalized set of speed controls starts to sound like a great time-saving device to have around. Trouble is, macropads are usually kind of expensive to buy outright, and not everyone feels comfortable building keyboards. Okay, so what if you didn’t even have to solder anything? That’s the idea behind [Jan Lunge]’s hand-wired macropad. You will still want to open a window for ventilation if you build this one, because this macropad requires a lot of 3D printing. What it doesn’t require is glue or screws, because everything snaps together.

This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 423

Software Development in 2021: Top 10 Stories of the Year

Fortran-lang: 2021 in review With another year behind us, let’s review the progress that the Fortran-lang community has made. If you’re new to Fortran-lang, here’s a quick intro: We’re an open source community that aims to develop modern Fortran tooling and nurture a rich ecosystem of libraries, as well as to provide a friendly, helpful, and inclusive space for newcomers and experienced Fortran programmers to work together. We started in late 2019 and have been going ever since. If you’re first discovering (or re-discovering) Fortran through this article, welcome, and we hope it inspires you to try Fortran for one of your projects. In this article we summarize new developments from 2021, from flagship and new projects to community development and outreach.