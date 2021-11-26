today's howtos
-
How To Install RStudio on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install RStudio on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, RStudio is a development environment platform created for developers who are interested in the statistical programming language R. Its mission is to provide a statistical computing environment for R allowing analysis and development for anyone to analyze data with the language.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of RStudio on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How To Install Discourse on Debian 11 Bullseye server - Linux Shout
Discourse is an open-source platform for creating an online forum, comment, chat rooms, or mailing list system. In this tutorial, we see the steps to install Discourse on Debian 11 Bullseye using the command terminal.
With time, the internet forums have been changed now. They are not anymore with old, monotonous designs. Anyone who has ever used or been a member of phpBB or vBulletin, already understands how forums work and their importance in the internet world. But in the last few years, website operators seem to be far less interested in their forum. However, Discourse finds its way and even gets popular among the community because of the modernization of the forum they are offering with their software.
-
From start to finish: What can you do with a Linux server? - TechRepublic
Linux is one of the most popular (and powerful) operating systems that exist today. Why the Linux loyalty? There are many reasons. For starters, it's free and open source software that's stable, secure and flexible.
According to the most recent data, 90% of all public clouds run on Linux. And if you're here, you've chosen to take advantage of the operating system too.
-
How to Install Avidemux 2.8.0 via PPA in Ubuntu 20.04, 18.04 & 21.10 | UbuntuHandbook
The Avidemux video editor released version 2.8.0 few days ago. Here’s what’s new and how to install in Ubuntu via PPA.
Avidemux 2.8.0 was released on Tuesday with some new features, including ability to convert HDR video to SDR with tone mapping, FFV1 encoder, decoding support for TrueHD audio tracks and WMA9 lossless codec.
There are other features, such as temporarily disable active filters in Video Filter Manager and reverse video by exporting selection as JPEG images and loading in reverse order.
-
How To Setup Lazarus/Free Pascal Programming Environment (Delphi Alternative) on Ubuntu
This tutorial will explain how you can install a full Lazarus/Free Pascal software development kit of on Ubuntu Desktop. Lazarus is a visual programming tool to make graphical user interface applications in drag-and-drop ways and with Free Pascal it is often viewed as a complete Free Software alternative or replacement to Delphi. Now let's set it up!
-
How to back up and restore a website on Linux - TechRepublic
Disaster happens. Or, if disaster has yet to strike, you might find yourself in a situation wherein you need to migrate a website from one server or host to another. When either thing happens, what do you do? Panic? No. You follow through with your backup and restore plan. You have one, right? No? Okay, let's fix that.
-
How to Lock Keyboard on Linux & Windows - TREND OCEANS
Have a pet who loves to mess with a keyboard like a playground? Actually, they love to write their love story! Aha, by bad.
To be honest, we all are in the same circumstances, or some ignorant who do not belong to computer line, especially kids, love to finger in keyboard button. That’s how I found a tool that can disable/lock the keyboard’s working whenever pressing the shortcut key in series.
Today, you will learn to disable/lock the keyboard for a temporary on both Linux and Windows systems.
-
How To Secure FTP Server With SSL/TLS In Rocky Linux | LinuxTeck
In this article, we will demonstrate how to configure a Secure FTP server (vsftpd) using SSL/TLS encryption. Traditional FTP services are not very secure and vulnerable because the credentials are transmitted in clear text, which is prone to crackdowns and many types of attacks like brute force. The majority of applications these days come with a security feature that can be used to set up a secure FTP server. Consider encrypting data between the Server and Client with FTPS (FTP Secure) in conjunction with SSL/TLS. SFTP (SSH File Transfer Protocol) is another way of securing data transmission. SFTP was developed as an extension of SSH, and it can also be used with other security protocols.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 437 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Reviewing The Top 7 Linux Gaming Predictions for 2021
We had compiled the following top 7 Linux Gaming predictions for 2021 back in February. It’s now the very end of 2021 so let’s see how the predictions did! [...] While the market share gains (on Steam) where modest, they seem to be real as the share has crossed the bar of 1% for several months now – and is at 1.16% in November. We typically claim that watching the little ups and down on a single month is kind of meaningless, but a persistent trend over 5, 6 months, certainly means something. We can also assume that the gains will be more consistent as the Steam Deck releases in 2022.
Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: Nitrux 1.8.0, BSDNow, and More
Security Leftovers
Why AlmaLinux Is a Good Choice As a Web Server OS
In this tutorial, we are going to explain what are the benefits of using AlmaLinux and why it is a good choice as a new web server operating system. AlmaLinux is a free open-source Linux distribution created by CloudLinux to provide community support successor for CentOS Linux. The first stable version of AlmaLinux was released on March 30, 2021. According to the official announcement from CloudLinux, AlmaLinux will be supported until 2029. In the next paragraphs, we are going to explain more about the meaning of AlmaLinux, the beginnings, the supported migrations to AlmaLinux, its pros against the other OS such as CentOS, Ubuntu, Debian, etc. Let’s get started!
Recent comments
1 hour 1 min ago
1 hour 12 min ago
1 hour 39 min ago
1 hour 46 min ago
3 hours 34 min ago
23 hours 27 min ago
1 day 23 min ago
1 day 22 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago