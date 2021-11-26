IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
-
12 inspiring examples of open source in education this year | Opensource.com
Open source has a learning solution for you no matter where you are on the education continuum. This year our writers provided readers with a wide variety of articles that spanned that spectrum from PreK-12 to higher education. Here are 12 you won't want to miss:
-
10 storage guides for sysadmins heading into 2022 | Enable Sysadmin
As a sysadmin, nothing is more nerve-wracking than a big data migration, and today's storage technologies have come so far that the process can be complicated. I can certainly remember long nights of storage appliance migrations—or even worse, data recoveries—during my days as a sysadmin.
Enable Sysadmin's top storage articles of 2021 are packed with advice. If you're looking for information about resizing logical volumes, Shehu Awwal has a great article, "How to resize a logical volume with 5 simple LVM commands." What's the difference between NVMe and M.2? Take a look at Tyler Carrigan's article. Are you moving data around with rsync or FTP? Check out articles from Steve Newsted, Glen Newell, Anthony Critelli, and Tyler. Or maybe backups, encryption, or compression are what you're looking for. Saksham Lamba and Ken Hess have that space covered. You can find links to all of these articles (and more) below.
-
Our top 10 articles of 2021 for IT leaders | The Enterprisers Project
IT leaders learn new tech terms every year, but in 2021, they learned a new management term: Hybrid work. This way of working combines office and remote work.
As Jordan Peace wrote in one of our top 10 articles of 2021, “Hybrid work presents some unique challenges for employers: How do you run a meeting when half the team is clustered in a conference room while the others are on Zoom? How do you foster collaboration when some employees may never see each other in person and others are together multiple times per week? And how do you extend the less-obvious benefits of an in-person office — social connection, a shared context with coworkers, and office perks — to those who choose to work from home?”
-
IT careers: 3 misconceptions that hold people back | The Enterprisers Project
Today’s talent market is experiencing some significant growing pains. We’re witnessing a structural realignment of what it means to work and what careers can look like, with employers and candidates each offering their own unique take on the subject.
While the specifics vary across industry, experience, and education level, the greatest opportunity for talent re-examination exists within fields that have suffered from longstanding mistaken beliefs.
IT is a prime example. Reinforced by decades of standard operating procedure and rigid widespread processes, building an IT career has often seemed to mean resigning oneself to one of several predetermined paths. However, today’s unique market conditions are upending traditional workplace assumptions, and now is the time for IT professionals to shed their hindering beliefs and embrace new possibilities.
-
systemd 250 improves credential support and makes it easier to migrate home - itsfoss.net
systemd 250 it is already among us as the new version of init, framework system or system manager that has established itself as one of the most essential components of the Linux ecosystem, starting with most of the most popular distributions. Once again, we find a very large number of changes and news, which, apart from being complex, cover many areas.
systemd 250 added support for encrypted and authenticated credentials. This can be a key stored in ‘/ var’ or a TPM2 chip in the system whereby the credentials will be decrypted automatically when the corresponding service starts. On the other hand, a tool called ‘systemd-creds’ has been incorporated to manage credentials and that can be used for SSL certificates, passwords and similar data.
Specification of GPT partition detection has been extended with support for root (/) and ‘/ usr’ partitions on most systemd supported architectures, while ‘systemd-logind’ has a new setting for long press of the system start, restart and sleep buttons. From now on, if the user wishes, long presses of more than 5 seconds can be configured to logind.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 395 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Reviewing The Top 7 Linux Gaming Predictions for 2021
We had compiled the following top 7 Linux Gaming predictions for 2021 back in February. It’s now the very end of 2021 so let’s see how the predictions did! [...] While the market share gains (on Steam) where modest, they seem to be real as the share has crossed the bar of 1% for several months now – and is at 1.16% in November. We typically claim that watching the little ups and down on a single month is kind of meaningless, but a persistent trend over 5, 6 months, certainly means something. We can also assume that the gains will be more consistent as the Steam Deck releases in 2022.
Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: Nitrux 1.8.0, BSDNow, and More
Security Leftovers
Why AlmaLinux Is a Good Choice As a Web Server OS
In this tutorial, we are going to explain what are the benefits of using AlmaLinux and why it is a good choice as a new web server operating system. AlmaLinux is a free open-source Linux distribution created by CloudLinux to provide community support successor for CentOS Linux. The first stable version of AlmaLinux was released on March 30, 2021. According to the official announcement from CloudLinux, AlmaLinux will be supported until 2029. In the next paragraphs, we are going to explain more about the meaning of AlmaLinux, the beginnings, the supported migrations to AlmaLinux, its pros against the other OS such as CentOS, Ubuntu, Debian, etc. Let’s get started!
Recent comments
1 hour 1 min ago
1 hour 12 min ago
1 hour 39 min ago
1 hour 46 min ago
3 hours 34 min ago
23 hours 27 min ago
1 day 23 min ago
1 day 22 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago