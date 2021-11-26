kjournald v0.0.3
Since the weather was not very inviting for much activities during the x-mas to new-year’s vacation, I used the time to tie together a new tech preview update of kjournald. Apart from a very few changes in the library part of kjournald, i.e. the model/view filter logic that provides simplified access to journald databases, the main focus was on providing a better user experience for the kjournald-browser application.
kjournald-browser is a reference implementation of the library API and is supposed to show what is possible with the library and also to help in iron-out problems in the API itself. The most visual new changes are...
