Happy new year folks! It's not 2022 yet but we wanted to end 2021 on a higher note and hence this video. Linux Mint 20.3 should be releasing soon but you don't have to wait for the final release to see what's new in it. Let us do that for you in this video.

When creating a deployment image or template for distributing Linux to devices or servers, it's a good idea to make sure that you reset the host keys for SSH. In this video, I'll show you an easy method I found for automating this.

In this last episode of 2021, we interview Solene from OpenBSD. She’s blogging about her experiences with OpenBSD on dataswamp.org, the webzine she created, how she got involved and other topics. Enjoy and best wishes for 2022!

We had compiled the following top 7 Linux Gaming predictions for 2021 back in February. It’s now the very end of 2021 so let’s see how the predictions did! [...] While the market share gains (on Steam) where modest, they seem to be real as the share has crossed the bar of 1% for several months now – and is at 1.16% in November. We typically claim that watching the little ups and down on a single month is kind of meaningless, but a persistent trend over 5, 6 months, certainly means something. We can also assume that the gains will be more consistent as the Steam Deck releases in 2022.

Security Leftovers Security updates for Thursday [LWN.net] Security updates have been issued by Debian (advancecomp, apache-log4j2, postgis, spip, uw-imap, and xorg-server), Mageia (kernel and kernel-linus), Scientific Linux (log4j), and SUSE (kernel-firmware and mariadb).

2021: New beginnings in digital security With our continuing reliance on digital technologies, any rights based work today requires increased focus on cyber security. We are surrounded by threats, bad security practices and vulnerabilities. Here, IFF made a new beginning last year. We conducted our first in-person digital security (digisec) workshop with Anoop Bidikar, concluded our pilot year-long digisec training with Saptak Sengupta, launched Cybersec Charcha, and even made videos in Hindi. We have learned a lot from our successes and failures over 2021. Over this short year-end catch up, we’ll walk you through what we did, our achievements and disappointments, and more importantly what we learned and our path ahead in 2022. Basic digital security workshops Oftentimes, organisations approach us looking for an introduction to digital security and a primer on basic hygiene practices they must follow in their everyday lives. This year we started conducting workshops spanning 1-2 days based on an organisation’s needs. These are basic 2-3 day workshops that give participants an introduction to digital security, seek advice on how they can frame their organisational digital security policies depending on their needs and what they can do in their lives to amp up their personal security. We conducted a total of 8 such workshops in 2021. Our trainers for these workshops this year were Saptak Sengupta, Anoop Bidikar and Shivani Singh.

Kubernetes security will have a breakout year in 2022 While it’s come a long way over the past year, Kubernetes security has not yet reached maturity. But judging from the level of investment in 2021 into technologies for securing Kubernetes — the now-dominant container orchestration platform — enterprises can expect major advancements in the area during the coming year. Originally launched as an open source project by Google in 2014 and now under the domain of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Kubernetes automates numerous processes involved in the management and deployment of containerized applications. Developers have increasingly gravitated to the platform, which helps to support a modern approach to application development using a microservices architecture.