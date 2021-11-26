Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: Nitrux 1.8.0, BSDNow, and More
-
Nitrux 1.8.0 overview | #YourNextOS — A Linux for Everyone - Invidious
In this video, I am going to show an overview of Nitrux 1.8.0 and some of the applications pre-installed.
-
BSDNow Year End Interview
In this last episode of 2021, we interview Solene from OpenBSD. She’s blogging about her experiences with OpenBSD on dataswamp.org, the webzine she created, how she got involved and other topics. Enjoy and best wishes for 2022!
-
Resetting OpenSSH Host Keys (the easy method) - Invidious
When creating a deployment image or template for distributing Linux to devices or servers, it's a good idea to make sure that you reset the host keys for SSH. In this video, I'll show you an easy method I found for automating this.
-
Taking a Look at the Upcoming Linux Mint 20.3 'Una' Before 2021 Ends - Invidious
Happy new year folks! It's not 2022 yet but we wanted to end 2021 on a higher note and hence this video. Linux Mint 20.3 should be releasing soon but you don't have to wait for the final release to see what's new in it. Let us do that for you in this video.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 384 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Reviewing The Top 7 Linux Gaming Predictions for 2021
We had compiled the following top 7 Linux Gaming predictions for 2021 back in February. It’s now the very end of 2021 so let’s see how the predictions did! [...] While the market share gains (on Steam) where modest, they seem to be real as the share has crossed the bar of 1% for several months now – and is at 1.16% in November. We typically claim that watching the little ups and down on a single month is kind of meaningless, but a persistent trend over 5, 6 months, certainly means something. We can also assume that the gains will be more consistent as the Steam Deck releases in 2022.
Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: Nitrux 1.8.0, BSDNow, and More
Security Leftovers
Why AlmaLinux Is a Good Choice As a Web Server OS
In this tutorial, we are going to explain what are the benefits of using AlmaLinux and why it is a good choice as a new web server operating system. AlmaLinux is a free open-source Linux distribution created by CloudLinux to provide community support successor for CentOS Linux. The first stable version of AlmaLinux was released on March 30, 2021. According to the official announcement from CloudLinux, AlmaLinux will be supported until 2029. In the next paragraphs, we are going to explain more about the meaning of AlmaLinux, the beginnings, the supported migrations to AlmaLinux, its pros against the other OS such as CentOS, Ubuntu, Debian, etc. Let’s get started!
Recent comments
1 hour 1 min ago
1 hour 12 min ago
1 hour 39 min ago
1 hour 46 min ago
3 hours 34 min ago
23 hours 27 min ago
1 day 23 min ago
1 day 22 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago